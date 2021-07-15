Verizon breaks its own record remaining number one in Network Quality according to J.D. Power

Verizon is the most awarded for Network Quality, 27 times in a row according to J.D. Power -- more than any other carrier.





Verizon has earned more than 170 J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality over the last 17 years.





Verizon received the J.D. Power award in all six regions -- achieving the best score across all study factors.



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quality matters to customers, and Verizon delivers, taking the most awards for network quality for the 27th time in a row according to J.D. Power -- the most recognizable awards program. There is only one best network and Verizon continues to be the most awarded brand for network quality -- more than any other carrier, and has won over 170 J.D. Power Awards for Network Quality over the last 17 years.



In the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study - Volume 2, Verizon received the J.D. Power award in all six regions -- Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and West -- achieving the best score across all study factors, with the fewest calls, messaging and data problems across the nation.



“J.D. Power awards are widely considered to be the direct voice of the customer,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer, at Verizon. “We pride ourselves on being the network our customers can count on everyday, and when they need us most, and these awards are a direct result of our team’s success in delivering both.”



The J.D. Power findings include responses from more than 32,000 wireless customers who participated in a national survey conducted between January and June 2021. J.D. Power recognizes the highest-ranking companies from results based on customer experience from the companies evaluated.

