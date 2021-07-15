Logo
Genasys Inc. Expands Integrated Mass Notification System Installations on College Campuses to Help Protect Students, Staff, and Faculty

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Renews Emergency Management Software Services Contract

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced follow-on Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS) installations at George Mason University and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The Company also announced a multi-year GEM software services renewal contract from Lambton College (Lambton), the second oldest publicly funded college in Ontario, Canada.

"Expanding installations of Genasys' next generation emergency notification systems on these campuses reflect the increasing concern of colleges and universities to help protect students, staff, and faculty with the real-time, critical information they need to stay safe during active shooter incidents, severe weather, and other campus safety threats," said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "IMNS installations broadcast audible voice messages with exceptional clarity. When paired with Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) Command and Control software, these lifesaving communications systems can be remotely activated and deliver mobile alerts, all from a single unified dashboard."

"The renewed software services contract supports Lambton's GEM Enterprise installation, which combines emergency alert response and physical security integrations," continued Mr. Danforth. "Lambton's alert response and notification channels include 2-way SMS, email, pop-ups, callouts, VOIP, speakers, and land mobile radio. The GEM software platform for on premise, cloud or hybrid operations is fully scalable for colleges and universities and is highly effective in delivering critical communications before, during, and after campus safety threats."

Situational awareness, communications, and emergency management are essential during critical events. GEM Enterprise supports 2-way communications and seamlessly integrates with physical systems to initiate life-safety actions, including lockdowns.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation our ability to recognize the expected synergies and other benefits of the Zonehaven acquisition; difficulties in integrating Zonehaven post-closing; diversion of management time addressing post-closing transaction-related issues; uncertainties related to litigation involving the acquisition of Zonehaven; uncertainties related to unanticipated integration costs or undisclosed liabilities assumed; uncertainties related to the acceptance of the Zonehaven acquisition and its products by third parties; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations Contact
Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR
[email protected]

