LPL Financial Launches Solution Protecting Independent Advisors and Business Owners During Short-Term Leave

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced the launch of its Resilience Plan, a new LPL Business Solution that provides advisors with client service coverage during a short-term leave of absence. The plan provides professional support from LPL’s in-house team of licensed financial representatives covering a range of services, including account management, trade support and annual reviews, in the event an advisor takes a leave of absence for family, medical or personal reasons.

“More than ever, we see a critical need to support the ongoing health and well-being of our advisors. Through our Resilience Plan, we aim to do exactly that: provide advisors with access to LPL’s dedicated team of professionals, who can offer interim support to help ensure advisors have a strong practice to return to following a family or medical leave,” said Matt Enyedi, LPL Financial managing director, Business Solutions. “The Resilience Plan gives financial advisors, including new parents looking to take maternity and paternity leave, the peace of mind and the security of knowing their business and their clients are being well-cared for during their leave.”

Support during a temporary leave of absence is critical for everyone, but can be especially difficult for those who are independent or sole proprietors, like many financial advisors. LPL’s Resilience Plan helps make it possible for advisors to focus their full attention on their family at a critical time without sacrificing their business or their clients.

Business Continuity Support for the Small Business Owner
LPL’s Resilience Plan was designed for financial professionals looking to take a short-term leave of absence for family or medical reasons, for up to nine months. It can be used in a variety of circumstances, including parental leave, personal illness, injury or caring for family. As part of this plan, LPL helps maintain some of the most important aspects of an advisor’s client services, with no elimination period or exclusions for pre-existing conditions.

Advisors who participate in the Resilience Plan have an opportunity to review their business and customer needs with LPL’s in-house team, who will notify clients of the temporary change in service. After the advisor’s leave of absence, LPL will be removed from client accounts, ensuring a seamless transition of advisory services every step of the way.

The Resilience Plan is the seventh offering from LPL Business Solutions, a suite of services that provides advisors with dedicated specialists to help manage their businesses, run exceptional practices and meet the growing needs of their clients. Learn more about the Resilience Plan and LPL Business Solutions.

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

* Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2020-2021 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report); Fortune 500 as of June 2021

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
(980) 321-1232
[email protected]


