Calix Is Attracting the Best and Brightest With an A+ Company Culture, As Highlighted by Latest Comparably Accolades

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that it has received two new Comparably awards for the Best+Leadership+Teams and Best+CEOs+for+Diversity from one of the leading culture and compensation monitoring sites in the United States. Led by chief executive officer Carl Russo—who is rated 95/100 by Calix employees—the company has achieved the highest diversity score ranking from Comparably, placing Calix in the top five percent among similarly sized companies in the U.S. To determine the diversity score, Comparably analyzed anonymous survey feedback from what Comparably defines as employees of color (non-Caucasian) working across 60,000 U.S. companies. The new awards were announced just months after Comparably named Calix one of the Best+Places+to+Work+in+the+San+Francisco+Bay+Area with a coveted A+ culture rating that reflects 4.9/5 stars—and presented the company with six+prestigious+awards spanning product and design, engineering, and sales.

“True leadership is about supporting employee development and fostering a collaborative, creative, and diverse culture that enables both the individual and the company to excel,” said Jason Nazar, chief executive officer for Comparably. “Calix CEO Carl Russo and his executive team are clearly leading by example and inspiring employees across the organization with a transparent and results-driven culture that is empathetic and open-minded. It is precisely why this rapidly growing company has been repeatedly highlighted as one of the best places to work in the United States.”

Indeed, employees have consistently given overall Calix culture an A+ rating of 4.9/5 stars, with extremely high scores across multiple categories including work culture, leadership, gender, professional development opportunities, work-life balance, and benefits. Moreover, Calix ranked 26 for Best+Company+Outlook+among large companies in April 2021, putting it in the top-rated companies alongside technology giant Apple (22) and ahead of Amazon (34). Calix also ranked in the top 50 for Best+Global+Culture among companies with more than 500 employees, and as the 13th Best+Places+to+Work+in+the+San+Francisco+Bay+Area among companies with at least 25 employees.

“The Comparably awards are testimony to our people, each of whom invests in building our unique culture every day,” said Carl Russo, chief executive officer of Calix. “This enables us to adhere to the 'three C’s' that are the foundation of our culture—collaborate, create, and communicate. With the help of our employees, we have continued our remarkable growth trajectory and expanded the Calix team by nearly 20 percent in the last 12 months. I am grateful for the accomplishments of our team and energized by the opportunities that lie ahead.”

“We are proud of how our employees embrace our culture to collaborate, create, and communicate. As a team we are stronger because of the diversity of opinions, cultural backgrounds, characteristics, and experiences,” said Michael Weening, president and chief operating officer of Calix. “For many years, Calix has been a pioneer and leader among work from anywhere organizations—and our team is accelerating while continuously improving our culture. That shows in each new hire we make and is why we’re attracting top talent. We look forward to an even brighter future with the help and talent of our employees—and are excited to continue to expand our team.”

Interested in joining the Calix team? We are hiring for more than 226 roles across our organization. Learn more about careers+at+Calix.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring platform that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in nearly 20 different workplace categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. With 10 million ratings across 60,000 North American companies, Comparably has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series in 16 different categories.

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

