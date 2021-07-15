LaTonya Groom Joins HanesBrands as Vice President, Talent & Diversity

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, today announced that LaTonya Groom has joined the company as vice president, talent & diversity.

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI), a global leader in iconic apparel brands, has announced that LaTonya Groom has joined the company as vice president, talent & diversity.

“This new role illustrates the importance of talent and diversity in unlocking our Full Potential,” said Kristin Oliver, chief human resources officer for the company. “And we are thrilled to have a leader of LaTonya’s caliber join us as we build the talent we need to meet the demands of consumers and create opportunities for our 61,000 associates around the world.”

Groom joins HBI from Northrop Grumman Corporation, where she served as senior director, talent management & development, and had global responsibility for establishing and implementing a talent development strategy and diversity programs for a 90,000-plus employee base.

Prior to Northrop Grumman, Groom spent more than a decade at IBM as a human capital leader supporting a variety of clients. Her consulting roles also included work for PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst and Young and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Groom holds a bachelor’s degree in information systems management from the University of Maryland Baltimore County.

HanesBrands

HanesBrands (NYSE: HBI) makes everyday apparel that is known and loved by consumers around the world for comfort, quality and value. Among the company’s iconic brands are Hanes, the leading basic apparel brand in the United States; Champion, an innovator at the intersection of lifestyle and athletic apparel; and Bonds, which is setting new standards for design and sustainability. HBI employs 61,000 associates in 47 countries and has built a strong reputation for workplace quality and ethical business practices. The company, a longtime leader in sustainability, has set aggressive 2030 goals to improve the lives of people, protect the planet and produce sustainable products. HBI is building on its unmatched strengths to unlock its #FullPotential and deliver long-term growth that benefits all of its stakeholders.

