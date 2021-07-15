Telit Receives Deutsche Telekom 5G Certification

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Telit Receives Deutsche Telekom 5G Certification

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

With more than thirty modules certified, customers have an extensive portfolio ranging from low power wide area NB-IoT and LTE-M all the way up to broadband 5G

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 15, 2021

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Deutsche Telekom AG has certified its FN980 Sub-6 5G module for use on the operator's 5G networks across Europe. Designed for global use, the FN980 is ideal for high-performance and bandwidth-intensive enterprise and industrial applications including fixed wireless access, enterprise routers and gateways, indoor and outdoor CPE, and professional broadcasting and surveillance. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards.

Telit_Logo.jpg

The award-winning FN980 5G series has received global certification providing OEMs, system integrators and end users with verification that their FN980-based devices will perform as expected on all major mobile operator networks worldwide. In addition, the industrial-grade M.2 form factor provides an easy 5G migration path for end-products already in the M.2 market with 3G and 4G solutions.

European organizations also have an extensive range of certified NB-IoT and LTE-M modules in Telit's best-selling xE310, xE910 and xL865 families. The ME310, ME910 and ML865 have variants for regional European and global IoT applications such as smart metering, security/surveillance, point of sale, health monitoring, fleet management, asset tracking and wearable trackers, fitness and wellness devices. For more information, visit http://contact.telit.com/nbiot.

"We work closely in partnership with Telit to secure interoperability and reduce time-to-market for our customers up-front," said Uday Patil, Head of Devices, Deutsche Telekom IoT. "By certifying Telit's innovative FN980 data card, we enable a growing number of customers to deploy the next generation of powerful IoT solutions on our 5G and 4G networks."

"With these certifications, Telit offers the market one of the widest selections of multi-mode modules approved for use on Deutsche Telekom's network," said Marco Contento, VP of 5G Technologies, Telit. "This highlights our longstanding partnership with Deutsche Telekom and commitment to provide IoT integrators and our customers the products they need for their IoT deployments."

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit www.Telit.com.

Copyright © 2021 Telit Communications PLC. All rights reserved. Telit, Telit OneEdge and all associated logos are trademarks of Telit Communications PLC in the United States and other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts

Leslie Hart
Telit
+1 919-415-1510
[email protected]

Lora Wilson
Valerie Christopherson
GRC for Telit
+1 949-608-0276
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA44000&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telit-receives-deutsche-telekom-5g-certification-301334171.html

SOURCE Telit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA44000&Transmission_Id=202107150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA44000&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment