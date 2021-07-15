Telit Receives Deutsche Telekom 5G Certification

PR Newswire

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that Deutsche Telekom AG has certified its FN980 Sub-6 5G module for use on the operator's 5G networks across Europe. Designed for global use, the FN980 is ideal for high-performance and bandwidth-intensive enterprise and industrial applications including fixed wireless access, enterprise routers and gateways, indoor and outdoor CPE, and professional broadcasting and surveillance. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/5g-ready-modules-data-cards.

The award-winning FN980 5G series has received global certification providing OEMs, system integrators and end users with verification that their FN980-based devices will perform as expected on all major mobile operator networks worldwide. In addition, the industrial-grade M.2 form factor provides an easy 5G migration path for end-products already in the M.2 market with 3G and 4G solutions.

European organizations also have an extensive range of certified NB-IoT and LTE-M modules in Telit's best-selling xE310, xE910 and xL865 families. The ME310, ME910 and ML865 have variants for regional European and global IoT applications such as smart metering, security/surveillance, point of sale, health monitoring, fleet management, asset tracking and wearable trackers, fitness and wellness devices. For more information, visit http://contact.telit.com/nbiot.

"We work closely in partnership with Telit to secure interoperability and reduce time-to-market for our customers up-front," said Uday Patil, Head of Devices, Deutsche Telekom IoT. "By certifying Telit's innovative FN980 data card, we enable a growing number of customers to deploy the next generation of powerful IoT solutions on our 5G and 4G networks."

"With these certifications, Telit offers the market one of the widest selections of multi-mode modules approved for use on Deutsche Telekom's network," said Marco Contento, VP of 5G Technologies, Telit. "This highlights our longstanding partnership with Deutsche Telekom and commitment to provide IoT integrators and our customers the products they need for their IoT deployments."

