Leading U.S.-Based Psychedelic Healthcare VC Fund Launches with $35 Million Raised to Tackle the Growing Global Mental Health Crisis

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Leading U.S.-Based Psychedelic Healthcare VC Fund Launches with $35 Million Raised to Tackle the Growing Global Mental Health Crisis

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Palo Santo's Commitment to Help Fund a New Paradigm in Wellbeing

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palo Santo, the leading U.S.-based psychedelic investment fund, announced its launch with an initial $35 million in capital raised and an active portfolio of 20 companies. The diversified venture fund is focused on tackling the growing global mental health crisis by investing in innovative psychedelic-based and adjacent therapies that are poised to shape the future of psychiatry and fields beyond.

Palo_Santo_Logo.jpg

Innovative psychedelic-based and adjacent therapies are poised to shape the future of psychiatry and fields beyond.

In 2020, founders Daniel Goldberg, Tim Schlidt and Tony Eisenberg partnered to form Palo Santo, and formally launched the venture capital fund in 2021. Having seen the enormous therapeutic potential of psychedelic medicines years ago, the partners have been active as early participants and investors in the emerging industry.

Supported by a rapidly growing body of evidence and strong FDA support, psychedelic-assisted treatments represent a paradigm shift in mental healthcare. Yet, the emerging ecosystem of business opportunities is highly fragmented, and with a lack of institutional capital available, Palo Santo is targeting early-stage, high-growth opportunities within biopharma, drug development, digital therapeutics, healthcare services and tech enabled solutions. These businesses are positioned to have a profound impact on treating a wide range of conditions such as depression, PTSD, anxiety, OCD, addiction, chronic or neuropathic pain, neurodegenerative diseases and a range of inflammatory-related illnesses.

To date, Palo Santo has partnered with and funded more than20 portfolio companies with notable investments such as atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI), Reset Pharma, Field Trip Health, Tactogen,Eleusis, Bexson Biomedical, Ksana Health, neuroCare, Bright Minds, Diamond Therapeutics andGilgamesh, among others.

With a track record of success in backing early-stage enterprises, Palo Santo's team of investment professionals brings together decades of venture capital, private equity, and healthcare-focused experience. The team is further supported by scientific advisors Charles Nichols, one of the world's leading psychedelic pharmacologists; Julie Holland, renowned psychiatrist, psychopharmacologist and author; David Sherman, a medicinal chemist and head of the University of Michigan psychedelic collective; andJohn Greden, chair emeritus, University of Michigan Department of Psychiatry and the founder of the University of Michigan Depression Center. Collectively, the team applies a diligent, in-depth scientific approach to portfolio company selection, evaluation and monitoring.

"We could not be more excited about how our portfolio has shaped up, as well as its trajectory," said Palo Santo Co-Founder Daniel Goldberg. "This is a moment of validation for our model, and we will continue to support our thesis by backing talented founders who are creating innovative approaches to mental health and addiction treatment. At my first psychedelics conference years ago, it felt as if only the leading researchers and those 'in the know' were aware that psychedelics were poised to change psychiatry forever. That's all changing now, and with these compounds being destigmatized, medicalized, and legalized, I couldn't think of a more impactful investment for our society."

Palo Santo Co-Founder Tim Schlidt, added, "Psychedelics represent a paradigm shift in treating a range of illnesses, but a sense of scientific rigor and thoroughness is still required in investing across this ecosystem. Palo Santo applies a meticulous and selective approach to investing and heavily leverages its network of scientific advisors and academicians to evaluate opportunities. We must remember that much of the investment opportunity-set is within biotech, and therefore requires a deep focus on the science, mechanisms of action, and review of the appropriate assays or human data at each phase of drug development. With our background in healthcare and deep network in the space, Palo Santo is well-positioned as a diligent, validating investor. In addition to this, Palo Santo is providing more than just capital. We actively work to support and synergize our portfolio by connecting founders, advisers, and key opinion leaders with a collaborative ethos in mind."

About Palo Santo
 Palo Santo is the leading U.S.-based psychedelic investment fund focused on increasing the supply of clinically effective and accessible mental health and addiction treatment solutions needed in today's world. The firm targets a diverse range of companies offering innovative solutions across biopharma, drug development, digital therapeutics, healthcare services, and tech-enabled solutions to address the growing global mental health crisis. From cutting-edge science to commercial application, Palo Santo'sportfolio includes more than 20 companies focused on advancing the field of psychedelic medicines and expanding patient access and affordability. For more information, please visithttps://palosanto.vc/ or https://twitter.com/PaloSantoFund.

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF41015&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-us-based-psychedelic-healthcare-vc-fund-launches-with-35-million-raised-to-tackle-the-growing-global-mental-health-crisis-301334228.html

SOURCE Palo Santo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF41015&Transmission_Id=202107150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF41015&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment