AT&T Wins J.D. Power 2021 Business Wireline Satisfaction Awards for Large Enterprise and Medium Business

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What's the news? AT&T* earned awards in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study for both Large Enterprise and Medium Business. In both segments, AT&T ranked highest in all six factors evaluated – performance and reliability; communications; sales representatives and account executives; cost of service; billing; and customer service.

Why is this important? For businesses large and small, across all industries, connectivity is at the heart of their operations and is key to success with customers, partners, and employees. Businesses today must operate with agility, simplicity, and speed. The technology they choose and the team supporting it should be just as agile, able to understand industry-specific demands, and appreciate the unique value they offer to end-customers.

What sets AT&T apart? Over the last three years, AT&T Business has been on a journey to transform its operations in order to serve customers faster and smarter. Through significant investments in our Customer Service & Operations team, we have automated and streamlined ordering, delivery, and installation of solutions; we have implemented predictive analytics that leverage Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to proactively identify problems before they become an issue; we have integrated industry-leading platforms to offer more comprehensive solutions; and we have provided more ways to connect with service and support than ever.

What are People Saying?

"We're passionate about creating connections for our customers," said Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business. "We're honored to serve as a trusted collaborator by providing the connectivity solutions needed to create experiences that enable our customers to innovate so they can move their businesses forward and excel in the marketplace."

"We place great importance on understanding our customers' needs and are constantly listening to their feedback to innovate and improve," said Paul Rosenbaum, EVP, Customer Service & Operations, AT&T Business. "As those needs shifted in unprecedented ways over the last year, our deep understanding of customers' industries enabled our team of experts to advise, deliver, and support a quality, reliable experience with our technologies and solutions. As businesses plan for the future of work, whether in-person or at-home, we'll be prepared to solve the new challenges that they face in keeping their employees and systems connected."

*About AT&T Communications

We help family, friends and neighbors connect in meaningful ways every day. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to mobile video streaming, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. AT&T Communications is part of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T, Financial). For more information, please visit us at att.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-wins-jd-power-2021-business-wireline-satisfaction-awards-for-large-enterprise-and-medium-business-301334623.html

SOURCE AT&T Communications