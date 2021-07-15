Logo
Zimmerman Tapped As Amerant Bank's Agency Of Record New Marketing Strategy Will Be Tailored to Fulfill Business Growth Goals

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 15, 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmerman Advertising has been engaged by Amerant Bank, N.A., as its marketing partner of record to support a wide range of services, including strategy, creative, analytics, media, email marketing and production. Working closely with Amerant's new Chief Marketing Officer, Christine Esteve, and her team, Zimmerman will help drive increased brand awareness and business development.

Amerant Bank, which operates banking centers in both South Florida and the Houston, TX, area, has been a valuable community resource for over 40 years. With a strong focus on fintech partnerships and environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, Amerant continues its mission to provide superior customer service and increase shareholder value.

"We're excited to have Zimmerman as our new partner to elevate the Amerant brand and drive even greater business growth," said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman and CEO of Amerant. "We look forward to working together with the highly regarded team there to achieve our goals."

"Banking should be easy. Which is why Amerant is introducing a new level of frictionless and personalized banking services that will take care of individuals, families and businesses… mobile banking, business loans, mortgages, easy pay, direct deposits, wealth management, retirement, you name it," added Jordan Zimmerman, Founder and Chairman of Zimmerman.

About Amerant
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) (NASDAQ: AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit, and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers – 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area. For more information, visit AmerantBank.com, Investor.AmerantBank.com, and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.

About Zimmerman Advertising
Zimmerman Advertising, an Omnicom Group company, is the leading integrated, retail agency in the country. Zimmerman's clients represent some of the most prominent retail brands in the country, including Nissan, McDonald's, Tire Kingdom, Kay Jewelers, Five Below, AutoNation, and Planet Fitness. Headquartered in South Florida, the agency has retail service offices throughout the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Atlanta. For information on the agency, visit http://www.zadv.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL44223&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmerman-tapped-as-amerant-banks-agency-of-record-new-marketing-strategy-will-be-tailored-to-fulfill-business-growth-goals-301334485.html

SOURCE Zimmerman Advertising

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL44223&Transmission_Id=202107150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL44223&DateId=20210715
