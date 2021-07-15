P&F Industries To Report Results For The Three And Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, 2021

PR Newswire

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PFIN), plans to release its results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the same day.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 800-367-2403 . For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be accessible through the Company's web site beginning approximately twenty-four hours later.

About P&F Industries Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive and retail markets. P&Fs products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

