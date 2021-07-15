Liberty Defense Announces Partnership with N4R B.V. Netherlands

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with N4R in the Netherlands to expand the Company's presence in Europe for aviation and commercial security applications.

N4R B.V. is a consultancy in the Netherlands led by Gunther van Adrichem. Gunther is a seasoned Managing Director and Strategic Advisor within the Aviation Security Industry, highly experienced in technology development, innovation management, and operations for airports, government, and the civil aviation industry. With a demonstrated history of working in the airlines/aviation industry for more than 20 years, Gunther played a guiding role in the development and deployment of some of the most innovative technologies in the European Aviation Industry. Gunther has been involved in numerous projects focused on the innovation of Aviation Security (AVSEC) and creating the first test procedures for certifying airport security scanners. Gunther was instrumental in the introduction and deployment of millimeter wave technologies for passenger screening. Millimeter wave is the basis for Liberty's HEXWAVE product and the Company's newly licensed aviation checkpoint technology. It detects all threats, including metallic and non-metallic.

"Along with Mike Lanzaro, Liberty's President and CTO, I have had the privilege of working with Gunther over the past 20 years deploying innovative and state of the art screening technologies for aviation checkpoints. Gunther is a thought leader and certainly well recognized in the security industry," said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "Gunther was instrumental in deploying the first millimeter wave passenger screening technology in Europe. Gunther's vision for next generation security applications is a perfect fit for Liberty as we advance our product portfolio for commercial and aviation applications."

Security requirements continue to evolve, especially in a post-Covid world. The ability to process people and passengers effectively, safely, and socially distanced to minimize contact is paramount. There continues to be a need for a layered security approach, and the requirements are expanding beyond the standard checkpoint.

"I am very excited to be working with the Liberty team as they look to bring their next generation technologies to life," said Gunther van Adrichem. "This partnership provides the customer unparalleled access to our experience in the security industry, and with Liberty's expanded product portfolio, together we will be able to provide curb-to-gate screening for the aviation industry."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

