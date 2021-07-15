Sandvik to acquire the Polish round tools company Fanar

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sandvik to acquire the Polish round tools company Fanar

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 15, 2021

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has signed an agreement to acquire the Polish company Fabryka Narzędzi FANAR S.A. (Fanar), a manufacturer of round tools. The company will be reported in Seco, a division within the business area Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions.

"We continue to execute on our growth strategy and this acquisition is an additional step to strenghten our round tools offering" says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

The acquisition enhances Seco's product offering in taps and solid threading applications and improves the presence in Poland and the growing market for round tools.

"I am very pleased that we have reached an agreement to acquire Fanar, it will enhance our presence in the important Polish market and strengthen our exposure to our focused segments" says Nadine Crauwels, President of business area segment Sandvik Machining Solutions.

Fanar was established in 1966, is headquartered outside Warsaw and has 230 employees. In 2020, Fanar had revenues of about SEK 175 million. Impact on Sandvik's earnings per share will be limited. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2021 and is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/sandvik-to-acquire-the-polish-round-tools-company-fanar,c3385559

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3385559/1445349.pdf

Sandvik to acquire the Polish round tools company Fanar

favicon.png?sn=IO44787&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandvik-to-acquire-the-polish-round-tools-company-fanar-301334719.html

SOURCE Sandvik

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO44787&Transmission_Id=202107150834PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO44787&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment