WynnBET Designated As Official Sportsbook & Gaming Partner Of The Detroit Lions In Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

WynnBET Signs Company's First Partnership With An NFL Team

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Thursday its first partnership with an NFL team through a multi-year sponsorship with the Detroit Lions. As part of the agreement, the Lions will designate WynnBET as an official sportsbook and gaming partner of the team and house the "WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field."

WynnBET_Lions_Lockup_Black_3.jpg

The WynnBET Sports Bar at Ford Field, set to open this season for fans 21+, will be WynnBET branded and located near section 222. Lions fans visiting the space will have access to brand ambassadors, live betting lines, and food and drinks as part of the overall WynnBET onsite experience (the space will also be open to major Ford Field events).

As part of the agreement, WynnBET will have access to significant digital and traditional media assets. Specifically, WynnBET will have visibility on the Lions' mobile app, social media accounts, preseason TV broadcast, regular-season pregame TV programming and in-game radio broadcasts.

WynnBET will be the presenting sponsor of a 'Free To Play' game on the Lions' mobile app. Prizes through the FTP game include trips to Wynn Las Vegas, Lions season-and single-game tickets, Lions shop credit and free bets within the WynnBET app.

In addition to in-stadium signage and hospitality opportunities, WynnBET will have a large presence outside of Ford Field on football gamedays, giving fans opportunities to win fun prizes during Lions Pride Plaza pre-game festivities (located on Brush Street outside of the stadium's Gate A entrance).

For more information, visit www.WynnBET.com.

About Wynn Interactive
Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com

About The Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL), and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team located to Detroit in 1934 and is the National Football League's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions most recently made the NFL playoffs in 2016, when they finished with an 9-7 record. For more information, please visit www.detroitlions.com.

Contact:
Seth Medvin, WynnBET 702-770-7832
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA43953&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynnbet-designated-as-official-sportsbook--gaming-partner-of-the-detroit-lions-in-multi-year-partnership-agreement-301334141.html

SOURCE WynnBET

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA43953&Transmission_Id=202107150900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA43953&DateId=20210715
