Blackbaud Launches Payment Terminal Solution for Arts and Cultural Organizations

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced the general availability of Payment Terminal, a solution that allows organizations to receive secure, contactless chip and tap payments for tickets and donations through Blackbaud Altru® and Blackbaud Merchant Services™. With Payment Terminal, Blackbaud Altru customers are able to leverage card readers that have EMV® technology, which enables secure payments by encrypting transactions and reducing fraud.

"We have seen amazing success with clients in our early access program for Payment Terminal, and I'm thrilled to see our full breadth of Blackbaud Altru clients be able to leverage this crucial capability," said Dale Strange, president and general manager, Arts and Cultural Solutions, Blackbaud. "As organizations are beginning to reopen after the impacts of COVID-19, maintaining high standards for the safety and security of their patrons and staff is top priority, and Blackbaud is proud to provide a new way for these customers to receive funds."

Payment Terminal will allow arts and cultural organizations, like museums and zoos, to:

Accept contactless payments via credit cards with embedded chips, as well as "tap to pay" technologies like Apple Pay® and Google Pay™

Process payments three times faster than with a magnetic swipe device

Protect constituents and their organization from credit card fraud with EMV-certified card readers that offer end-to-end encryption

Conveniently reconcile Payment Terminal transactions with any other transactions made via Blackbaud Merchant Services

"Throughout COVID-19, health and safety has been a top priority. We wanted to minimize staff handling of customer credit cards during point-of-sale transactions to keep both staff and customers safe," said Lisa Dabney of Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, based in Charleston, S.C. "It has been really great so far. The installation of the new card reader machine was simple and straightforward. It's easy to use and also gives us peace of mind."

Susan Hudlow of Longue Vue House and Gardens in New Orleans, L.A., added, "The new EMV technology has been a godsend for Longue Vue. Our old credit card swipers always went down, and the new chip reader is so much easier and quicker. The Blackbaud team helped us get Payment Terminal up and running, and it is working amazingly. Patrons love it because it's faster for them to join their tours, and they control the payment. The contactless nature of it was huge during the pandemic."

Blackbaud Altru is Blackbaud's first product to be fully enabled with this technology. Learn more about Payment Terminal here, and explore more on payment processing security, including the difference between point-to-point encryption and EMV end-to-end encryption here.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

