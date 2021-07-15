BlackLine Named to The Software Report's 2021 Top 100 Software Companies List

PR Newswire

Accounting automation software provider ranked number 20; recognized for being a global industry leader with impressive customer and partner rosters

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has been named a Top 100 Software Company for 2021 by The Software Report, a leading source for market research and insights, corporate activity, executive news and business happenings related to the software and SaaS (software-as-a-service) sectors. BlackLine took the No. 20 spot on the 2021 list alongside such powerhouses as Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday.

Awardees were selected based on nominations from industry professionals as well as company customers. Each company was thoroughly evaluated across a number of criteria including software product quality, management team caliber, organizational culture, company growth and overall company evolution, among other factors. According to The Software Report, "Software has become the backbone of our economy and the dominant industry of our time, and as such, we place a significance on highlighting the best companies leading the industry forward."

BlackLine was recognized by The Software Report as an industry leader with impressive customer and partner rosters on track to further penetrate the combined $28 billion opportunity in the financial close and accounts receivable automation markets.

Today, BlackLine has nearly 3,500 customers with users in over 130 countries. This latest recognition is a testament to the hard work and ongoing support of BlackLine's customers, partners and employees around the world. The complete feature article and 2021 list can be viewed here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,500 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

