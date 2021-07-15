Logo
Atlas Announces Appointment of New Non-Executive Board Member

Jul 15, 2021
PR Newswire

LONDON, July 15, 2021

LONDON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that its Board of Directors ("Board") has appointed Ms. Katie Wade, Chief Financial Officer at AEGIS London, as a non-executive director. Ms. Wade's appointment will be effective September 1, 2021.

David Sokol, Chairman of Atlas, commented "Katie is a highly regarded insurance executive with 21 years of experience in financial markets, at board and management levels, both within the UK and internationally. She brings experience across many industries to our Board, and her background in driving financial performance and transformation will be assets to our business. We look forward to working with Katie toward Atlas' success."

About Katie Wade

Ms. Wade currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Lloyd's managing agency AEGIS London, a specialist insurer offering specialist expertise and leadership to clients in more than 180 countries, working with a broad range of industry groups. Prior to AEGIS London she was with ERS, the specialist motor insurer and syndicate, Aspen Insurance UK Limited and Aspen Managing Agency Limited, and ACE Tempest Re, after having held various positions within the audit profession including with PwC. Ms. Wade is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Insurers.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

favicon.png?sn=VA43912&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlas-announces-appointment-of-new-non-executive-board-member-301334497.html

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

