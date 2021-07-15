ChannelAdvisor to Host Connect 2021, September 14-15

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ChannelAdvisor to Host Connect 2021, September 14-15

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Industry leader's annual global conference to debut new platform capabilities and live stream sessions highlighting new and emerging selling channels, retail media, and more

PR Newswire

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 15, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced its annual conference will convene online for a global audience on September 14-15. ChannelAdvisor Connect 2021 is specially curated for brands and retailers ready to embrace new technologies and strategies to reach more online shoppers in an accelerated e-commerce landscape. Attendees can experience this live global event free of charge by registering to reserve their all-access pass.

channel_advisor_Logo.jpg

"Though restrictions are being lifted in many parts of the world, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty among brands and retailers around navigating the rest of the pandemic and understanding the lasting impact. However, with the right solutions in place, businesses can adapt, scale, and grow by making their e-commerce operations agile," explains Mike Shapaker, ChannelAdvisor's chief marketing officer. "Connect 2021 is a one-stop-shop online experience that provides access to the latest industry trends, expert guidance, and new ideas to help increase operational agility for brands and retailers."

This year's virtual conference showcases a dynamic roster of interactive sessions and live-streamed presenters, including ChannelAdvisor's CEO David Spitz, whose opening keynote address will highlight top trends and the current industry landscape. Attendees can participate in live discussions focused on online marketplaces, new and emerging selling channels, retail media, reaching consumers along the buying journey, how brands and retailers can collaborate to drive online growth, what's new from ChannelAdvisor, and more.

Registration will open on July 15. Participants are invited to join the digital conference on September 14, the opening day of the live stream.

To learn more about ChannelAdvisor Connect 2021 and to register for this two-day digital event, visitconnect.channeladvisor.com.

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog, follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:
Tamara Gibbs
[email protected]
919-249-9798

favicon.png?sn=CL44055&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/channeladvisor-to-host-connect-2021-september-14-15-301334212.html

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL44055&Transmission_Id=202107150813PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL44055&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment