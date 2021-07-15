Logo
Access Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShare

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Access Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Access Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Access Financial Services, Inc. owns 109 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/access+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
  1. PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 212,371 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.01%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 193,841 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 181,359 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.68%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 55,876 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 38,753 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%
New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 55,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 40,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 16,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 173.05%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $104.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 77.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF)

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.. Also check out:

1. ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACCESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. keeps buying
