Access Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShare

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Tesla Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Access Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Access Financial Services, Inc. owns 109 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 212,371 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.01% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 193,841 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 181,359 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.68% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 55,876 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 38,753 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.84%

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 55,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $101.25 and $112.43, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $111.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 40,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 16,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $107.85, with an estimated average price of $107.67. The stock is now traded at around $107.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 13,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 23,828 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Access Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 15,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 173.05%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $117.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 13,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 33.03%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $107.16, with an estimated average price of $102.48. The stock is now traded at around $104.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 77.14%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $50.17. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Access Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $9.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 50,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57.

Access Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.