Compass Ion Advisors, LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+ion+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 325,658 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66% Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) - 640,816 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,663 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 390,453 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.14% PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 307,164 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.1%. The holding were 640,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 265,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 386,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 37,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $235.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 232.85%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $261.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The sale prices were between $27.24 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.