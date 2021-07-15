Logo
Compass Ion Advisors, LLC Buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, Sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Compass Ion Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Compass Ion Advisors, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compass+ion+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compass Ion Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 325,658 shares, 12.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66%
  2. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) - 640,816 shares, 12.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 117,663 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
  4. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 390,453 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.14%
  5. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 307,164 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.41 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.45. The stock is now traded at around $43.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.1%. The holding were 640,816 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 265,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $18.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 386,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.18, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 37,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $235.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 232.85%. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $261.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 4,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $170.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,589 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 38.65%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF. The sale prices were between $27.24 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $27.56.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Compass Ion Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Compass Ion Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compass Ion Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compass Ion Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider