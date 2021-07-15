Investment Partners Ltd Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Dynamics Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: GLD, PEJ, XLI, NVDA, QCOM, XYL, IWR, GSK, BLK, DEO, EMR, TSN, SPYG, KEY, PSX,

GLD, PEJ, XLI, NVDA, QCOM, XYL, IWR, GSK, BLK, DEO, EMR, TSN, SPYG, KEY, PSX, Added Positions: VEA, IGSB, VWO, IWP, JPM, GD, VSS, IWS, XLE, SHYG, IWO, SLV, BNDX, MMM, MCD, VIG, VONV, AAPL, XBI, KO, XLF, MUA, XLB, GOOG, VZ, DIS, AMT, CMCSA, USMV, PAYX, MRK, SPY, ADM, CVX, CSCO, SPYV, EFAV, PFE, SMG, AMZN, ABT, SBUX, BMY, XOM, IBM, ENB, LUV, T,

VEA, IGSB, VWO, IWP, JPM, GD, VSS, IWS, XLE, SHYG, IWO, SLV, BNDX, MMM, MCD, VIG, VONV, AAPL, XBI, KO, XLF, MUA, XLB, GOOG, VZ, DIS, AMT, CMCSA, USMV, PAYX, MRK, SPY, ADM, CVX, CSCO, SPYV, EFAV, PFE, SMG, AMZN, ABT, SBUX, BMY, XOM, IBM, ENB, LUV, T, Reduced Positions: BSV, IVV, IGIB, EFA, IJH, IWF, IWD, CAT, VO, HDV, LMT, VB, MSFT, ABBV, CL, DNP, UNH, TD, TROW, PGR, XLC, GOOGL,

BSV, IVV, IGIB, EFA, IJH, IWF, IWD, CAT, VO, HDV, LMT, VB, MSFT, ABBV, CL, DNP, UNH, TD, TROW, PGR, XLC, GOOGL, Sold Out: MINT, CMI, XLK, VONE, RWO, AMGN,

Investment company Investment Partners Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Dynamics Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Partners Ltd . As of 2021Q2, Investment Partners Ltd owns 162 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+partners+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 48,458 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 73,577 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,754 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 105,875 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 152,911 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64%

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.93 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $793.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 177.52%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 131.77%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 56.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.95.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $184.68 and $200.28, with an estimated average price of $194.38.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $46.9 and $53.43, with an estimated average price of $50.33.

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.