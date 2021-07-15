Logo
Investment Partners Ltd Buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Dynamics Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Investment Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Dynamics Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Cummins Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Investment Partners Ltd . As of 2021Q2, Investment Partners Ltd owns 162 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/investment+partners+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 48,458 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 73,577 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,754 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 105,875 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 152,911 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.64%
New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $171.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.15 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.93 and $79.61, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $793.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Investment Partners Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 26.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,877 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 177.52%. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $189.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 131.77%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 56.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Investment Partners Ltd added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 16,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.83 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $101.95.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (VONE)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $184.68 and $200.28, with an estimated average price of $194.38.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $46.9 and $53.43, with an estimated average price of $50.33.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Investment Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD . Also check out:

1. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's Undervalued Stocks
2. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD keeps buying
