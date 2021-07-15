Logo
Eclectic Associates Inc Buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Eclectic Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eclectic Associates Inc . As of 2021Q2, Eclectic Associates Inc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eclectic+associates+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ECLECTIC ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 553,424 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.32%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 178,309 shares, 20.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 78,040 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 249.75%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 128,126 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.32%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 33,671 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 13,210 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $253.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2641.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Eclectic Associates Inc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $363.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Eclectic Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 553,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Eclectic Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 249.75%. The purchase prices were between $210.75 and $237.31, with an estimated average price of $223.97. The stock is now traded at around $234.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 78,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Eclectic Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 408.59%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $139.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 77,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Eclectic Associates Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 1167.52%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 90,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

Eclectic Associates Inc sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $73.83 and $79.88, with an estimated average price of $76.94.



