Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. Buys Baidu Inc, General Mills Inc, Sells BigCommerce Holdings Inc, FuboTV Inc, Discover Financial Services

- Added Positions: BIDU, FLGT, CYBR, AMD, GIS, BZUN, CVS,
- Reduced Positions: DFS, DVN, C, JD, AIG, VTR, VMW, HCAT, RNR, CB, ACGL, V, VZ, MA, XPEV, BMY, JPST,
- Sold Out: BIGC, FUBO,
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 494,989 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 734,694 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 284,427 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.77%
- Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT) - 204,556 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.27%
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 89,601 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.62%
Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 36.62%. The purchase prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59. The stock is now traded at around $181.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 89,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,693 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.74 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.61.Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Nepsis Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $16.35 and $34.25, with an estimated average price of $23.75.
