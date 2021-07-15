OTLY Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Oatly Group AB - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Oatly Group AB ( OTLY) ("Oatly" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.



On July 14, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC ("Spruce Point"), issued a report entitled "Sour on an Oat-Lier Investment," in which Spruce Point detailed a series of alarming red flags about Oatly.

Specifically, Spruce Point stated that it "Finds Evidence of Revenue, Gross Margin, Net Income And CapEx Overstatement Following Former Employee Interviews Expressing Concerns Regarding the Accuracy of The Financial Statements And Capital Expansion Decisions."

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are an Oatly shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( [email protected] ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ Click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

[email protected]

[Click here to join this action]