The New York Times Company to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) today announced that it will issue its second-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, at approximately 7:00 a.m. E.T. by posting the results on the Company’s investor relations website at+investors.nytco.com. At that time, the Company will issue an advisory release over a newswire service to announce that the results have been posted and are available on the Company’s website at+investors.nytco.com. The Company’s earnings conference call will be held that morning at 8:00 a.m. E.T.

A live webcast of the earnings conference call will be available at+investors.nytco.com. Participants can pre-register for the telephone conference at+https%3A%2F%2Fdpregister.com%2Fsreg%2F10157797%2Fe9ed3ee216, which will generate dial-in instructions allowing participants to bypass an operator at the time of the call. Alternatively, to access the call without pre-registration, dial 844-413-3940 (in the U.S.) or 412-858-5208 (international callers).

An archive of the webcast will be available beginning about two hours after the call at investors.nytco.com. An audio replay will be available at 877-344-7529 (in the U.S.) and 412-317-0088 (international callers) beginning approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday, August 18. The passcode is 10157797.

About The New York Times Company

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is a trusted source of quality, independent journalism whose mission is to seek the truth and help people understand the world. With more than 7 million subscriptions across a diverse array of print and digital products — from news to cooking to games — The Times has evolved from a local and regional news leader into a diversified media company with curious readers, listeners and viewers around the globe. Follow news about the company at NYTCo.com.

This press release can be downloaded from www.nytco.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005129/en/

