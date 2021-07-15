Lincoln Financial Securities Announces Partnership With AIMCOR EIG

Lincoln Financial Securities (LFS), a division of Lincoln Financial Network, the retail wealth management affiliate of Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial), today announced a new partnership with AIMCOR EIG, a leading B2B insurance platform. The LFS and AIMCOR EIG relationship is a best-in-class partnership with the mission to provide financial professionals and their clients with a wide variety of insurance products to seamlessly integrate into their holistic financial planning process.

AIMCOR EIG is committed to bringing the important topic of insurance and protection products into the conversation for financial professionals and their clients. This partnership has the platform, field personnel and resources to help financial professionals drive insurance adoption across their practices. LFS and AIMCOR EIG recognize that there is a need for a creative, consistent and compliant way for financial professionals to add insurance planning to their service offerings — and this partnership meets all of those needs.

“With heightened regulations, we see an opportunity to improve the resources available to our financial professionals,” said Wendy Boyd, senior vice president, and co-head of LFS. “We are excited to be partnering with AIMCOR EIG and to offer our financial professionals this incredible resource. AIMCOR EIG’s comprehensive technology capabilities enhance the user experience by delivering industry-leading market intelligence software, end-to-end e-processing, compliance, suitability review and more.”

EIG’s capabilities extend beyond the traditional central support models and into the local markets of each financial professional through 26 regional offices, 120 focused point-of-sale professionals and more than 300 personnel located across the country. This approach allows AIMCOR EIG to tailor its services and support to fit the unique needs of each financial professional.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Lincoln Financial Securities to help execute on our shared vision of growing their insurance division by expanding product availability and improving internal capabilities,” said Marc Verbos, Executive Vice President, AIMCOR Group, LLC and AIMCOR EIG’s Managing Director. “We are committed to helping them succeed and are honored that they’ve entrusted us to deliver this high level of support. Our regional offices will play a key role in supporting this relationship as we deploy a focused group of our collective 120+ point-of-sale professionals into the local offices of the LFS OSJs through a centrally coordinated engagement driven by our EIG national account team. We look forward to working closely with the LFS home office, the field leadership, and the LFS financial professionals to help them position more insurance and protection solutions into their clients’ financial plans.”

About Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln Financial Network is the marketing name for the retail sales and financial planning affiliates of Lincoln Financial Group and includes Lincoln Financial Advisors Corp. and Lincoln Financial Securities Corp., both members of FINRA and SIPC. Consisting of approximately 14,000 representatives, agents, and full-service financial planners throughout the United States, Lincoln Financial Network professionals can offer financial planning and advisory services, retirement services, life products, annuities, investments, and trust services to affluent individuals, business owners, and families. Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) and its affiliates. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) and its affiliates. The company had $311 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.lfg.com.

About AIMCOR EIG

AIMCOR Enterprise Insurance Group and AIMCOR EIG are marketing names for the institutional wholesaling division of AIMCOR Group, LLC. AIMCOR EIG partners with financial institutions and their professionals to build comprehensive insurance solutions aligned to client needs and goals. With extensive knowledge of the insurance industry, expertise in advanced planning, and a collaborative approach, AIMCOR EIG provides end-to-end consultative support through the sales and service process for life, disability, longevity planning, and annuity products. For more information, please visit aimcoreig.com.

About AIMCOR Group, LLC

AIMCOR Group is a national insurance marketing organization, committed to providing cutting-edge protection and income solutions to financial professionals. By partnering with top agents and carriers, and leveraging its robust suite of technology, affiliated AIMCOR agencies can seamlessly access a breadth of insurance solutions to more effectively and efficiently deliver financial security to all individuals and families. For more information, please visit aimcor.com.

