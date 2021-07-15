8X8, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

8x8%2C+Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 following the close of market on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results. The conference call will last approximately 60 minutes.

Date: August 4, 2021 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: 1-866-250-8177 Domestic or 1-412-317-6011 International Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.8x8.com

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 11, 2021.

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Passcode: 10157490

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software-as-a-Service provider of contact center, voice communications, video, chat and API solutions powered by one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 empowers workforces worldwide to connect individuals and teams so they can collaborate faster and work smarter. Real-time business analytics and intelligence provide businesses unique insights across all interactions and channels so they can delight end-customers and accelerate their business. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005225/en/