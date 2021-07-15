Logo
The CNH Industrial Foundation donates 250k to support Team Rubicon's disaster response

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Burr Ridge, July 15, 2021

The CNH Industrial Foundation, the U.S.-based 501(c)(3) charitable arm of CNH Industrial, announced a US$250,000 grant to Team Rubicon in support of its unrestricted Ready Reserve fund, which is essential for Team Rubicon to prepare for and implement its critical disaster response operations. Team Rubicon is a veteran-led non-profit organization which deploys emergency response teams to global disaster zones, supporting communities impacted by these events. The organization partners closely with both the CNH Industrial Foundation and CNH Industrial’s construction equipment brand CASE CE.

The CNH Industrial Foundation supports Team Rubicon’s work which annually serves over 3,000 individuals, not only assisting in immediate disaster response but also long-term recovery. To date this is the largest single grant that the CNH Industrial Foundation has awarded to Team Rubicon.

“The CNH Industrial Foundation is committed to supporting the communities in which we operate, and we are extremely proud of the strong and rewarding partnership we have built with Team Rubicon over the years,” said CNH Industrial Foundation President Brian French. “This partnership reflects two of the core philanthropic priorities of the CNH Industrial Foundation, Civic & Community Empowerment and Disaster Relief.”

“CNH Industrial Foundation’s $250,000 grant enables Team Rubicon to say ‘yes’ to supporting communities most in need. This contribution is especially meaningful as we enter into hurricane season while continuing to support vaccination distribution across the country and building our capacity through volunteer training and mitigation operations,” said David Burke, Chief Programs Officer of Team Rubicon. “Most importantly, this investment allows Team Rubicon to continue to meet families and individuals where they are, regardless of location or disaster.”

In addition to the CNH Industrial Foundation’s monetary support this year, many CNH Industrial employees serve as Greyshirts (what Team Rubicon calls their volunteers) with Team Rubicon and have been out in the community supporting Team Rubicon’s mission. Volunteering with Team Rubicon provides them with opportunities to get involved with their local communities, to give back and have a positive impact. Employees are supporting Team Rubicon during special Impact Days designed by CNH Industrial to facilitate volunteerism activities, as well as on their own through Volunteer Time Off.


About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

About Team Rubicon
Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to over 140,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 800 operations both domestically and internationally. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has not only pivoted to be able to continue to deliver disaster response and rebuild services in core mission areas but has also expanded their scope of missions to meet community needs brought about by COVID. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.


Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
https://media.cnhindustrial.com/NAFTA/Subscribe

Media contact:

Rebecca Fabian
Corporate Communications Manager – North America
CNH Industrial
E-mail: [email protected]
www.cnhindustrial.com

ti?nf=MTAwMDUxNjIzNiM0MDA5ODI0MzUjMjAwMzIzOA==
38061537-83a4-449e-b912-e8ef84e8ff92
