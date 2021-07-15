JFrog Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the liquid software company, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 following market close.

JFrog will host a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Event: JFrog’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Webcast link: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jfrog.com%2Fevents-and-presentations+

