Air Partner plc Reports Strong Growth in Its JetCard Product, Driven by US Activity

Air+Partner’s (LSE: AIR) Private Jets business has seen a 56.8% increase in JetCard bookings globally from 1 February to 30 June compared to the same period last year, indicating that leisure travellers are increasingly looking to secure flexible and safe travel now that travel restrictions have been eased. The number of new members is also up 36.8% year-on-year, while customer deposits are up 85.2%.

Highlights:

Global JetCard bookings up 56.8% and number of new members up 36.8% YoY

US bookings up 152.9% YoY and the number of new US JetCard members up 225.0%

UK JetCard bookings up 6.3% and customer deposits up 82.4% YoY, despite downward market trend

This growth has primarily been driven by the strong performance in the US, where the large domestic market has enabled high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) to continue flying. This has led to a 152.9% year-on-year increase in bookings and 225.0% increase in new JetCard members. The value of JetCard customer deposits in the US is also up 112.8% year-on-year.

Momentum is starting to build in the UK Private Jets business, with activity now back at pre-COVID levels, and this is expected to continue as the vaccine roll-out drives the return of business and leisure travel. JetCard bookings are up 6.3% and customer deposits are up 82.4% year-on-year, despite the wider downward market trend.

Air Partner has seen demand recover faster for its JetCard product than ad-hoc flying. Its first-rate JetCard programme allows clients to buy private jet flying 'hours' in advance, while offering fixed rates across six cabin sizes and the ability to change booking details at short notice, without penalty. It is proving extremely popular as it gives travellers the ability to fly in safety, but with flexibility in case they need to amend plans.

Mark Briffa, Group CEO of Air Partner plc, commented: "It is extremely encouraging to see such strong growth in our Private Jets business, particularly in the US, and the growing popularity of our JetCard product among both new and existing customers globally. In this environment, customers especially value the flexibility offered by our JetCard in case they need to change their flight plans, as well as the security of knowing a flight will be available to them should they need one at short notice."

David McCown, President of Air Partner Americas, added: “We are very pleased to see sustained demand from high-net-worth individuals in the US, who have come to rely on our JetCard product for their flying needs throughout the pandemic. We have seen strong growth in deposits and bookings from both new and existing customers, and we expect to see the momentum continue.”

About Air Partner:

Founded in 1961, Air Partner is a global aviation services group providing aircraft charter and aviation safety & security solutions to industry, commerce, governments and private individuals, across civil and military organisations. The Group has two divisions: Air Partner Charter, comprising Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight and Specialist Services; and Air Partner Safety & Security (formerly Consulting & Training), which comprises Baines Simmons, Redline Assured Security and Managed Services.

Group Charter charters large airliners to move groups of any size. Private Jets offers the Company's unique pre-paid JetCard scheme and on-demand charter for up to 19 people. Freight charters aircraft of every size to fly almost any cargo anywhere, at any time. Specialist Services comprises Air Partner's other aviation services that complement its Charter business: Remarketing, ACMI, scheduled group travel, tour operations, air evacuation and flight operations.

Baines Simmons offers aviation safety management and fatigue risk management. Redline Assured Security delivers government-standard security training, consultancy and solutions to regulated, high value and high threat environments. Managed Services offers wildlife hazard management, aircraft registry services, consultancy services for airports and logistics operations, remote condition monitoring and baggage system testing.

Air Partner has 16 locations across three continents, with its headquarters located alongside Gatwick airport in the UK. The group employs around 420 aviation professionals globally and operates 24/7. Air Partner is listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIR) and is the only publicly listed air charter broker and aviation safety & security consultancy. It is ISO 9001:2015 compliant for commercial airline and private jet solutions worldwide. More information is available on the Company's website (www.airpartnergroup.com).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005212/en/