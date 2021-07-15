Regions Bank Recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion"

Regions+Bank is pleased to announce that it has received a score of 100 on the 2021 Disability+Equality+Index%26reg%3B, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide.

The Disability Equality Index, a joint initiative of the American+Association+of+People+with+Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability%3AIN, is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of 0 to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” Of the 319 participating companies, Regions is one of 191 that received a score of 100.

“We are proud to receive this distinction, because disability awareness and accommodation are an important part of Regions’ culture of inclusion,” said Clara Green, head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Regions. “However, for as excited as we are about this recognition, we do not consider all of our work to be done in this space. We will use the benchmarking data made available through this survey to continue to propel our efforts forward. At Regions we know that making the world inclusive for all is the right thing to do.”

The Accenture report “Getting to Equal: The Disability Inclusion Advantage,” produced in partnership with Disability:IN and the AAPD, found that companies that offered inclusive working environments for employees with disabilities achieved an average of 28% higher revenue, double the net income, and 30% higher economic profit margins than their peers.

Regions is dedicated to inclusivity and accessibility for its associates as well as its customers. Last year, Regions President and CEO John Turner signed the Valuable+500+Pledge, an initiative of 500 companies across the globe committing to advance disability inclusion in the workplace.

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank that supports community investments, recently received the Inclusive+Community+Development+Award from the Center for Disability-Inclusive Community Development. And Regions Bank’s User+Experience+Team is focused on making banking accessible for all.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Regions Foundation

Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact the communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

