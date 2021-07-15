SkyWater Successfully Launches MPW Shuttle for 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process Platform

SkyWater+Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the launch of its first Early Access Program multi-project wafer shuttle for the company’s 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process platform. The first MPW shuttle leverages SkyWater’s existing aluminum interconnect technology. Subsequent shuttles, planned for October 2021 and January 2022, are expected to use copper (Cu) interconnects that will become part of the standard process flow for enhanced mixed-signal device performance.

RH90 is a fully depleted silicon-on-insulator complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor process specifically developed to produce electronics which can withstand harsh radiation environments. SkyWater aims to accelerate delivery of its offering to address U.S. government needs. SkyWater will present a webinar, “RH90 Ecosystem Development” at the 2021 Nuclear & Space Radiation Effects (NSREC) virtual conference, on July 19, 2021 from 2:10 – 2:30 p.m. EST.

Facilitation of the advanced rad-hard process was enabled by the previously announced investment+by+the+U.S.+Department+of+Defense in the now-completed expansion+of+SkyWater%26rsquo%3Bs+facility. While the new portion of the facility was built to enhance microelectronics capabilities for the DOD and the Strategic Rad-Hard market, it also provides complementary technologies for commercial applications in extreme environments such as space and medical imaging.

Multiple customers submitted IC designs that are being fabricated on the first MPW shuttle. These customers are participating in SkyWater’s Early Access Program and have had the opportunity to evaluate the increased circuit density and improved speed, power, and performance capabilities of this next generation technology.

Because rad-hard applications demand high-reliability microelectronics that perform in the harshest environments, special attention needs to be paid to the design, layout, manufacturing processes and assembly of these integrated circuits. The demand for higher integration, smaller size, and better power efficiency is furthering the challenges in rad-hard IC development. SkyWater’s RH90 process is anticipated to double the performance for some applications due to increased density compared to industry standard offerings currently available for strategic aerospace and defense applications.

According to John Kent, SkyWater executive vice president, technology development and design enablement, “SkyWater strategically developed its MPW solution for aerospace and defense applications. We are excited to collaborate with our early access partners to accelerate the availability of on-shore, Trusted solutions for national defense operations.”

To attend SkyWater’s webinar on RH90 ecosystem development, click here for the company’s Zoom Room: NSREC+webinar or visit: www.nsrec.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure-play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. Through its pioneering Technology Foundry model, the company provides custom development, volume manufacturing, and advanced packaging services in its world-class Bloomington, Minnesota and Kissimmee, Florida operations. SkyWater offers unique processing capabilities for mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. The company’s Technology as a ServiceSM (TaaS) model enables development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. SkyWater serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus the Company filed with the SEC on April 22, 2021 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

