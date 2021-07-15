SkyWater Successfully Launches MPW Shuttle for 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process Platform

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SkyWater Successfully Launches MPW Shuttle for 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process Platform

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

SkyWater+Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced the launch of its first Early Access Program multi-project wafer shuttle for the company’s 90 nm Strategic Rad-Hard by Process platform. The first MPW shuttle leverages SkyWater’s existing aluminum interconnect technology. Subsequent shuttles, planned for October 2021 and January 2022, are expected to use copper (Cu) interconnects that will become part of the standard process flow for enhanced mixed-signal device performance.

RH90 is a fully depleted silicon-on-insulator complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor process specifically developed to produce electronics which can withstand harsh radiation environments. SkyWater aims to accelerate delivery of its offering to address U.S. government needs. SkyWater will present a webinar, “RH90 Ecosystem Development” at the 2021 Nuclear & Space Radiation Effects (NSREC) virtual conference, on July 19, 2021 from 2:10 – 2:30 p.m. EST.

Facilitation of the advanced rad-hard process was enabled by the previously announced investment+by+the+U.S.+Department+of+Defense in the now-completed expansion+of+SkyWater%26rsquo%3Bs+facility. While the new portion of the facility was built to enhance microelectronics capabilities for the DOD and the Strategic Rad-Hard market, it also provides complementary technologies for commercial applications in extreme environments such as space and medical imaging.

Multiple customers submitted IC designs that are being fabricated on the first MPW shuttle. These customers are participating in SkyWater’s Early Access Program and have had the opportunity to evaluate the increased circuit density and improved speed, power, and performance capabilities of this next generation technology.

Because rad-hard applications demand high-reliability microelectronics that perform in the harshest environments, special attention needs to be paid to the design, layout, manufacturing processes and assembly of these integrated circuits. The demand for higher integration, smaller size, and better power efficiency is furthering the challenges in rad-hard IC development. SkyWater’s RH90 process is anticipated to double the performance for some applications due to increased density compared to industry standard offerings currently available for strategic aerospace and defense applications.

According to John Kent, SkyWater executive vice president, technology development and design enablement, “SkyWater strategically developed its MPW solution for aerospace and defense applications. We are excited to collaborate with our early access partners to accelerate the availability of on-shore, Trusted solutions for national defense operations.”

To attend SkyWater’s webinar on RH90 ecosystem development, click here for the company’s Zoom Room: NSREC+webinar or visit: www.nsrec.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure-play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. Through its pioneering Technology Foundry model, the company provides custom development, volume manufacturing, and advanced packaging services in its world-class Bloomington, Minnesota and Kissimmee, Florida operations. SkyWater offers unique processing capabilities for mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. The company’s Technology as a ServiceSM (TaaS) model enables development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. SkyWater serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com%2F.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus the Company filed with the SEC on April 22, 2021 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYT-CORP

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210715005396r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005396/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment