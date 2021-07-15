Qumu Welcomes Leading Cloud Computing Executive Andi Mann as Chief Technology Officer

Qumu+Corporation (Nasdaq: QUMU), a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced that Andi+Mann has joined Qumu as chief technology officer (CTO). Mann will lead Qumu’s technology team as the company continues to deepen and enhance its enterprise video portfolio, including expanding its advanced video analytics capabilities and ensuring best-in-class cloud security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005354/en/

Andi Mann, Chief Technology Officer at Qumu (Photo: Business Wire)

Mann has more than 30 years of experience leading digital transformation efforts for major technology companies, including BMC Software and CA Technologies. Most recently, Mann served as chief technology advocate for Splunk, where he drove the company’s machine learning-focused business growth and product innovation through SaaS transformation, agile development, cloud operations, data and analytics, and cyber security.

“Andi’s deep understanding of digital transformation and expertise in cloud software will be central to Qumu’s next phase of video content creation, management and analytics,” said TJ+Kennedy, president and CEO at Qumu. “His professional experience applying cloud-based technology to achieve business results, combined with his palpable enthusiasm for using technology to bring people together, is a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to expand the possibilities of human engagement through enterprise video content management and distribution.”

Mann has worked in markets around the globe, including Australia, the United Kingdom and across Asia. He is a recognized cloud computing leader and has been named to several top-executives-in-technology lists. Mann has also co-authored two books on technology innovation and is an avid cycler and rugby fan.

“Enterprise video empowers individuals and businesses to work and engage across geographies more securely and at scale, and most organizations have just barely scratched the surface of what’s possible,” said Mann. “While many companies recognize that video is central to collaboration and communication, opportunities remain for applying it to drive true business transformation—especially in today’s global, distributed, cloud-based marketplace. I look forward to helping Qumu’s customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

For more information about Qumu Cloud and use cases to enhance your organization’s productivity and effectiveness, please connect+with+us or visit Qumu.com.

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu (Nasdaq: QUMU) empowers hyper-distributed organizations to leverage the full power of video to move forward, faster. Qumu’s Video Engagement platform helps businesses build connectedness and shape a culture that is more engaged, motivated, and aligned to drive impact in a work from wherever, whenever world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005354/en/