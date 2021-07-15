Ameresco Reaches Commercial Operation of Landfill Gas to Renewable Natural Gas Plant

Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial), ), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy+efficiency and renewable+energy, today announced that it achieved commercial operations at its landfill gas to renewable natural gas plant at Republic Services’ McCarty Road Landfill in Houston, Texas. This facility has a gross nameplate in excess of 1.1 million Dekatherms per year and is capable of processing 4,500 scfm of raw landfill gas.

After breaking ground on the project in the second quarter of 2020, the Ameresco team successfully navigated the construction challenges and equipment delays associated with a global pandemic and an active hurricane season to reach mechanical completion in early December 2020, and commercial operations in May 2021.

The landfill gas to renewable natural gas project creates clean energy resources for the regional economy and reduces greenhouse gas emissions within the environment, while contributing directly to Republic Services’ long-term sustainability goal to beneficially reuse 50 percent more landfill gas by 2030.

“We are proud of this innovative partnership because it allows us to utilize a natural byproduct of the landfill to create low-carbon transportation fuels and other forms of renewable energy,” said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability at Republic Services.

“Ameresco is excited to bring online another renewable natural gas facility, adding this new asset to our operating portfolio. By leveraging advanced technologies to transform the raw feedstock into a readily available renewable fuel source, clean energy generated from Republic’s McCarty Road Landfill can now be made available to further reduce our country’s reliance on fossil fuel,” said Mike Bakas, executive vice president of Ameresco. “We are fortunate to have partnered with Republic Services and U.S. Gain on a project that exemplifies the green energy infrastructure of the future.”

This long-term, collaborative partnership will result in a reduction of more than 61,000 tons of CO 2 , which is equivalent to 103,000 passenger cars removed from the roads, 58 million gallons of gasoline not combusted or 146,000 acres of pine forest conserved every year over the project life.

“We applaud Ameresco on their timely completion of the McCarty Road Landfill project, given the hurdles faced,” said Mike Koel, president of U.S. Gain. “We’re excited to take the newly created renewable natural gas to the transportation market, satisfying decarbonization goals for our fleet customers and much desired air quality improvements for communities throughout the United States.”

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com%2FRepublicServices, %40RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About U.S. Gain

Over the course of just 10 years, U.S. Gain has established itself as an innovative leader in the development of renewable natural gas, distribution of alternative fuel, fueling and charging stations, credit generation, and thermal energy supply. U.S. Gain’s vertical integration is a unique competitive differentiator that benefits their partners and customers. Having direct insight to opportunities and risks impacting upstream production and downstream distribution of fuel and energy enable their customers the ability to make data-driven decisions and obtain the cleanest solutions, at the best value. Backed by the financial strength, 70-year tenure and values of U.S.+Venture%2C+Inc., a leading provider of transportation products and insight driving the world forward, U.S. Gain is driven to find a better way, through application of strategic foresight, entrepreneurial spirit and caring relationships. U.S. Gain is eager to help waste producers develop renewable natural gas, fleets transition to alternative fuel, corporates adopt renewable thermal energy and sustainable organizations identify and deploy impactful decarbonization strategies – together, enabling a cleaner, healthier world.

The announcement of achieving commercial operations for an energy asset is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from the energy asset, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total assets in development or operation. This project was included in our previously reported assets in development as of March 31, 2021.

