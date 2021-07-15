Joshua Koran and Karsten Rieke Join Criteo to Drive Product Innovation for the Future of Privacy-by-Design Advertising

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world's leading Commerce Media Platform, today announced the appointment of two key hires to its Product Innovation team: Joshua Koran as Executive Vice President, Data and Policy, and Karsten Rieke, Senior Director, Product Management for Identity and Privacy. In a constantly evolving technological and regulatory landscape, Koran and Rieke will play critical roles in the development of Criteo's product roadmap to drive trust among consumers, marketers, and media owners, and foster a rich open internet ecosystem that benefits all parties.

Support Growth and Development in Product Innovation

Koran joins Criteo as Executive Vice President, Data and Policy, with more than 20 years of product management and innovation experience, including leadership roles with Turn, AT&T AdWorks, ValueClick, and Yahoo!, and most recently, as Programmatic Chief Technology Officer and Head of Innovation Labs at Zeta Global. Koran is a recognized thought leader in the digital advertising and marketing ecosystem, having pioneered many innovations in personalization and predictive analytics, for which he is a named inventor on 26 granted patents.

As the industry adapts to regulation and policy changes, Koran will be responsible for driving strategic product initiatives for the Criteo AI Lab. This includes using machine learning technology to find new solutions that respect privacy while driving measurable outcomes for marketers and improved monetization for media owners across the open internet. He will also support Criteo's privacy and public affairs work to aid Criteo's promotion of privacy-by-design open standards for the future of addressable media. He is based in California and will report to Todd Parsons, Chief Product Officer.

Todd Parsons noted: "The future of the internet is people-centric. As a pioneer in our space, Joshua brings deep experience to propel innovation in improving commerce outcomes while empowering people with more choice, transparency, and control of their data. I'm thrilled to have him part of the team as we build the solutions that power a better internet for us all."

Lead Product Efforts for Post-Cookie Ecosystem

As Senior Director Product Management, Rieke will help drive the product strategy for Criteo's identity and privacy solutions, enabling marketers and media owners to effectively leverage their first-party data within Criteo's Commerce Media Platform. He joins Criteo with over 20 years of product management experience, most recently as Senior Vice President of Product Management at LiveIntent, where he led the identity product team focusing on attribution in cookie-less environments.

As the ecosystem looks to upgrade to new forms of addressable media, Rieke will also lead the development of Criteo's addressability solutions to enable seamless, responsible, and effective use of audience data across the open internet. Additionally, he will be responsible for enhancing the compliance layer governing data associated with people and organizations. Rieke is based in Germany and will report to Ingmar Zach, Senior Vice President, Product.

Ingmar Zach noted: "With people increasingly using more web-enabled technology, addressable data becomes the path forward for marketers and media owners to more effectively engage, measure, and optimize their media while safeguarding people's important privacy rights. Karsten's extensive background in product management will allow us to build innovative solutions that more rapidly and effective drive commerce outcomes. We are excited to have him join the team."

