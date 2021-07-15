Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Scott%2BScott+Attorneys+at+Law+LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLY) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own Oatly shares, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312 for more information.

Oatly is the world’s original and largest oatmilk company. On July 14, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report accusing Oatly of misleading investors by omitting or manipulating key facts in public filings concerning its revenue and margins, as well as its “green” credentials.

On this news, Oatly’s shares immediately declined, falling 6.29% premarket.

What You Can Do

If you purchased or otherwise own Oatly securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Jonathan Zimmerman at (888) 398-9312, or at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005701/en/