Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Next Episode Of "EMBARK - The Series"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, July 15, 2021

-"All Hands on Deck" Will Stream Live at www.ncl.com/embark on July 29 at 8 P.M. E.T.-

MIAMI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced that the next episode of "EMBARK – The Series," will stream live on July 29, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET at www.ncl.com/embark.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8832254-norwegian-cruise-line-announces-next-episode-embark-series/

The third episode of the five-part docuseries provides a behind-the-scenes look at how onboard and shoreside team members are coming together to prepare for a defining moment in the Brand's 55-year history. The episode showcases how NCL is preparing for its great cruise comeback with contactless technologies designed to enhance the guest experience and support elevated health and safety protocols as well as highlight new product offerings and experiences. Viewers will also have a first look at the Company's new cruise terminal at Port Miami, an iconic beacon on the Miami skyline.

This "All Hands on Deck" episode also follows executives including Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, and Harry Sommer, brand president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, as they visit Norwegian Gem to discuss the upcoming renovations to the ship. Norwegian Gem will be the first ship to sail from the new NCL terminal in Port Miami, when she returns to service on Aug. 15, 2021.

"The last year has been an incredible journey, and we are beyond ready to welcome our guests back in just a few weeks when Norwegian Jade becomes the first ship in the fleet to return to service," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our return has been 500 days in the making, and now we are putting the finishing touches on every detail of the guest experience to ensure we come back in the best and safest way imaginable."

"All Hands on Deck" will stream live on Thursday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET on www.ncl.com/embark and Facebook. Viewers will also find the first two episodes of "EMBARK – The Series" and the full suite of EMBARK with NCL episodes, spotlights and stories highlighting the passionate people and partners of NCL on the site.

NCL will commence voyages beginning July 25, 2021 in Europe and Aug. 7, 2021 in the U.S. The Company's restart efforts continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the SailSAFE™ health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark voyages through Oct. 31, 2021. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will regularly be evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published at www.ncl.com/sail-safe.

Travelers seeking the latest details about NCL's redeployment should click here.

For more information about the Company's award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784), or visit www.ncl.com.

Norwegian_Cruise_Line_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ42859&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norwegian-cruise-line-announces-next-episode-of-embark--the-series-301334314.html

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ42859&Transmission_Id=202107150930PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ42859&DateId=20210715
