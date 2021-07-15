SKECHERS USA, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 22nd

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), the comfort technology company and a global leader in lifestyle and performance footwear, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 22, 2021. A conference call will be held the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participating on the call will be David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer, and John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning July 22, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET, through August 5, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13721146.

About SKECHERS USA, Inc.

Skechers, the comfort technology company based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s collections are available in the United States and over 170 countries and territories via department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through 3,989 Company and third-party-owned retail stores and e-commerce websites. The Company manages its international business through a network of global distributors, joint venture partners in Asia, Israel and Mexico, and wholly-owned subsidiaries in Canada, Japan, India, Europe and Latin America. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

