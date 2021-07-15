Travelers Earns Top Score on Disability Equality Index®

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it has earned a top score on the Disability Equality Index® (DEI) for the fourth consecutive year, maintaining its distinction as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. Administered by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, the DEI is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring a company’s practices and policies related to disability workplace inclusion.

“We value the abilities and perspectives that each individual brings to our organization, and that inclusive mindset is a critical element of our culture,” said Diane Kurtzman, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Travelers. “We’re proud to support our employees of all abilities through a number of services and programs, including our disAbility & Allies Diversity Network, which promotes a community of understanding, breaks down barriers to success and creates a more disability-aware workplace.”

Among other initiatives, Travelers creates a supportive and inclusive environment by providing a centralized team committed to addressing accommodation requests and ensuring that employees with differing needs have the opportunity to be successful in their roles. In addition, the company partners with state agencies and colleges that have dedicated resources for neurodiverse students to create job-shadowing events, internships and job-training placement programs that help candidates across a range of abilities.

Travelers is also a member of the Autism+%40+Work+Employer+Roundtable and recently received Springboard Consulting’s Disability Matters Workplace Award, Autism Services & Resources Connecticut’s Employer Award and Disability:IN Connecticut’s Employer of the Year Award.

For more information about the DEI, visit DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

