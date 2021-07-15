Video River Networks acquires DRNG and hires Northrop Grumman Aerospace Veteran

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Video River Networks acquires DRNG and hires Northrop Grumman Aerospace Veteran

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORRANCE, Calif., July 15, 2021

TORRANCE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Video River Networks (OTC:NIHK), an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire Drone Guarder Inc. (OTC:DRNG). DRNG is a security and surveillance company that focuses on commercializing a drone and AI technology enhanced home security system as a turnkey solution locally and internationally.

Video River Networks (OTC:NIHK) will run DRNG as an independent company. Adam Taylor will remain president and CEO. And Frank Igwealor will become Chairman and Co-CEO.

The deal also includes Video River Networks purchasing 5,500,000 DRNG Special 2021 series A preferred shares for a total of $20,000. The purchase price will be payable in two tranches. 10% or $2,000 after the verbal agreement and 90% or $18,000 following execution of the agreement.

Video River Networks will also pay the fees required to reinstate DRNG and bring it current with OTC Markets. Moreover, within 30 days after DRNG has become Pink Current on the OTC Market, Video River Networks shall provide a working capital of $20,000 to Drone Guarder, Inc. to finish and bring-to-market its Drones and Artificial Intelligent products.

Additionally, Video River Networks have also hired a Northrop Grumman aerospace veteran to enhance their Drone and Ai division, and will join DRNG board as director. Northrop Grumman being an NYSE traded company that's among the world's best in the industry;The Video River Networks team is excited about this hire because of the vast experience and knowledge that will be brought into Video River Networks.

With this acquisition deal being announced along with the new hire, Video River Networks are expecting a big and successful business venture into the security and surveillance industry.

The CEO of Video River Networks commented:

"We are so excited by this acquisition, as well as the new hire to our company. We see both events bringing great things into the Video River Networks ecosystem."

The news comes following Video River Network's influx of recent company updates. Which have made their investors very excited and eager to see the future of the company unfold.

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company that operates and manages a portfolio of Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, businesses and operations in North America. The Company's current and target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture and sell high-performance fully electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic technologies. NIHK's current technology-focused business model is a result of our board resolution on September 15, 2020 to spin-in/off our specialty real estate holding business to an operating subsidiary and then pivot back to being a technology company. The Company has now returned back to its original technology-focused businesses of Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices. For more information and the latest updates check the company's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/NIHKEV

CONTACT:
Video River Networks, Inc.
370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A
Torrance, CA 90501
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO44727&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/video-river-networks-acquires-drng-and-hires-northrop-grumman-aerospace-veteran-301334823.html

SOURCE Video River Networks

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO44727&Transmission_Id=202107151000PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO44727&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment