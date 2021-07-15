Logo
AGS to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, August 5

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (or the "Company") (NYSE: AGS) today announced it will host an investor conference call and live webcast to report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 at 5 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

AGS_logo_R_Logo.jpg

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link: AGS Q2 2021 Earnings Call. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

To pre-register, please click here: AGS Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Investor Conference Call
Thursday, August 5, 2021
5 p.m. EDT/ 2 p.m. PDT

Those unable to pre-register may participate by calling:
All participants: +1 (844) 200-6205 or +1 (646) 904-5544
Conference ID: 715923

Webcast
To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company's website at http://investors.playags.com and click on "Events". A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About AGS
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com. Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

©2021 PlayAGS, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All® notices signify marks registered in the United States. All ™ and ℠ notices signify unregistered trademarks.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Language
This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by our representatives may contain, forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and projections, which are intended to qualify for the safe harbor of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements identified by words such as "believe," "will," "may," "might," "likely," "expect," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "believes," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of future events.

These forward-looking statements reflect the current views, models, and assumptions of AGS, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or qualified and could cause actual results in AGS's performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of AGS to maintain strategic alliances, unit placements or installations, grow revenue, garner new market share, secure new licenses in new jurisdictions, successfully develop or place proprietary product, comply with regulations, have its games approved by relevant jurisdictions and other factors set forth under the section entitled "Risk Factors" its annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements speak only to the facts and circumstances present as of the date of this press release. AGS expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
Brad Boyer, Vice President of Investor Relations, Corporate Development & Strategy, AGS
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA42074&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ags-to-report-second-quarter-2021-results-on-thursday-august-5-301332965.html

SOURCE AGS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA42074&Transmission_Id=202107150905PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA42074&DateId=20210715
