Canon, Inc. and IBM Launch Collaboration in Entertainment and the Arts in Japan

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Canon, Inc. and IBM Launch Collaboration in Entertainment and the Arts in Japan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Two Companies to Make Video Content Creation More Accessible with Volumetric Video Technology

PR Newswire

ARMONK, N.Y., July 15, 2021

ARMONK, N.Y., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Canon, Inc. announced that, starting in July, the two companies will start a new collaboration to make high-quality digital video content creation more accessible with the use of volumetric video technology in entertainment and the arts through a joint go-to-market effort.

IBM_Lady_Aoi.jpg

Volumetric video technology leverages cameras and advanced data processing to render 3D images from a virtual space, which allows for video point of views to be generated from any angle within that space to create a more immersive experience for viewers. Canon has used this technology during an international rugby tournament in 2019 and other sports events, and in July 2020, the company opened their Volumetric Video Studio - Kawasaki at its Kawasaki Office.

By combining both companies' technologies, products and networks, Canon Inc. and IBM will jointly propose a volumetric video solution for the visual and performing arts community, with the goal of exploring new business opportunities to help create and grow new value for audiences. Specifically, Canon will contribute its volumetric video technology, which makes possible nearly simultaneous video capture and generation of high-resolution video. Through this technology, Canon provides a new method for video content production and audiovisual experiences, in addition to passing on valuable cultural traditions, while IBM will leverage its experience in the arts to provide consultation services including strategy planning and execution support to the arts and entertainment businesses to advance their digital transformation. IBM helped build a high-speed infrastructure to enable this volumetric video render by combining the accelerated computing technology of the IBM Power System AC922 server with the high-bandwidth IBM Elastic Storage System, and provided technical support to meet the responsive capability required for real-time description. With this infrastructure, IBM aims to improve the efficiency of digital content creation with volumetric video technology.

As the first step in the collaboration, the two companies have published a Lady Aoi supervised by the Hoshokai, which trains and performs Noh theater. Noh is a traditional form of Japanese theater created in the 14th century and is the oldest major theater format still performed today. This video deftly expresses images of a spirit which moves between a Noh stage and the inner psychological world depicted by the head of the Hosho Noh Style, Kazufusa Hosho.

"With the integration of the volumetric videos and 3D graphics, I depicted psychological emotions of 'Rokujounomiyasundokoro', the main character of Lady Aoi, through her spirit moving between a Noh stage and the inner psychological world, with which I focused on how much it can make a deep impression on viewers, when they watch it," said the head of the Hosho Noh Style, Kazufusa Hosho. "Thanks to volumetric video technology, I believe I was able to create new worldview which differs from real performance."

To create this video, Canon scanned and measured an actual Noh stage to create a 3D computer-generated model and CG animations with dynamic backgrounds, captured a Noh performer's performance at their Volumetric Video Studio – Kawasaki, and generated the video integrating all of these components in one rendering.

With this collaboration, Canon and IBM Japan aim to expand utilization field of volumetric video technology, as well as creating new value in entertainment and the arts.

To view a sample movie created using this technology, please visit the Volumetric Video Studio Kawasaki website: https://global.canon/ja/vvs/noh/en/.

CONTACT
Sam Ponedal
IBM Media Relations
[email protected]

IBM_video_image.jpg

ibm_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY43997&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canon-inc-and-ibm-launch-collaboration-in-entertainment-and-the-arts-in-japan-301334771.html

SOURCE IBM

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY43997&Transmission_Id=202107150916PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY43997&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment