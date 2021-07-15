Ally shines spotlight on #TheUnsponsored athletes, celebrating and supporting their dreams to be the best

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ally shines spotlight on #TheUnsponsored athletes, celebrating and supporting their dreams to be the best

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Vast majority of elite US athletes compete without brand sponsorships

-- Ally launches national campaign to elevate their stories; commits $250,000 to help unsponsored athletes

PR Newswire

DETROIT, July 15, 2021

DETROIT, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, more than 500 U.S. athletes will travel to Tokyo to compete on the world stage, and the vast majority of them will go without any financial support from a sponsor. Depending on the sport, it can cost athletes tens of thousands of dollars or more to pursue their dreams, yet they don't give up. Ally Financial is committing $250,000 in funding for promising, determined athletes who already have their sights set on the next games, and will share their stories in hopes of inspiring others to show support.

Ally_The_Unsponsored.jpg

Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally, explained, "Thousands of athletes train for years chasing down a dream to represent our country at the highest level, and while some will make it this year—and even go on to enjoy glory and lucrative contracts—many will have to stay at it, training, sweating and competing for another three years. The road is hard and expensive. But it can be a little easier when you have a financial ally in your corner. We wanted to bring the stories of the unseen and the unsponsored to the forefront, offer our support and hopefully spur others to follow suit."

Ally's #TheUnsponsored heroes

Ally's funding will enable these unsponsored athletes to pay for essentials such as training equipment and coaches' fees, as well as basic life necessities. To rally additional support, the company will be airing 30- and 60-second film spots across social media and national media properties, highlighting three unsponsored athletes' journeys as they strive to reach the top echelon of their sports.

Directing the stories is award-winning filmmaker Daniele Anastasion, whose "Run Mama Run" short docu-series was a Tribeca Film Festival special selection. Among the athletes featured in Ally's campaign are:

  • Joshua Hartman: A 23-year-old cyclist, Joshua had a near-death experience while cycling in his teens. He has since recovered and is pursuing his dreams of representing his country. Joshua works to cover some of his training expenses by delivery driving for a major U.S. retailer.
  • Ceara Gray: Raised by a single mother in Alabama, Ceara is a 24-year-old gymnast turned weightlifter. Despite facing setbacks, Ceara's resilience and work ethic have helped her emerge as one of the nation's strongest women.
  • Sarah Sellers: A marathon runner and new mom, 30-year-old Sarah went from virtual unknown to placing second in the 2018 Boston Marathon. She works full-time job as a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) in a Tucson-based hospital, and she is determined to be a U.S. champion.

To join Ally's #TheUnsponsored movement

To learn more about these unsponsored U.S. hopefuls and others, as well as ways to help them, please visit ally.com/theunsponsored. Here, Ally shares their stories and links to organizations offering support and financial relief to help enable these athletes to train.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. A relentless ally for all things money, Ally helps people save well and earn well, so they can spend for what matters. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contact:
Cristi Vazquez
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE42693&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-shines-spotlight-on-theunsponsored-athletes-celebrating-and-supporting-their-dreams-to-be-the-best-301334094.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE42693&Transmission_Id=202107151000PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE42693&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment