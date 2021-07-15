Good Gaming Inc. Issues Correction to Press Release Regarding Its OTCQB Up-Listing

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Good Gaming Inc. Issues Correction to Press Release Regarding Its OTCQB Up-Listing

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, July 15, 2021

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: GMER) (the "Company") today announced a correction to its press release issued on July 7, 2021, regarding its up-listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market.

In the course of its OTCQB application process, the Company received an electronic correspondence from OTC Markets, which it misconstrued. As a consequence, the company inadvertently believed it had satisfied all relevant requirements to accomplish the up-listing. In fact, the company was granted OTCIQ Access by OTC Markets after completing the necessary verifications.

Although the company has filed its OTCQB application with OTC Markets and believes it is in the final period of review, it has not yet been up-listed to the OTCQB® Venture Market. The company is hopeful that the up-listing will occur in the following weeks and will issue an updated press release at such time.

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT DeFi crypto game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

For more information about Good Gaming please visit our website:

https://www.good-gaming.com

We invite everyone to join our corporate supported social media platforms to engage with one another, receive reliable up-to-date accurate information, and communicate in our Good Gaming, Inc. and MicroBuddies™ communities.

Visit us on our social media platforms:

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/GoodGMER

https://www.facebook.com/GoodGamingMC

Twitter

https://twitter.com/microbuddies

https://twitter.com/GOODGMER

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/goodgmer/

Reddit

https://www.reddit.com/r/MicroBuddies/

Telegram Group

https://t.me/microbuddiesio

Telegram Channel

https://t.me/MicroBuddies

Discord

https://discord.com/invite/MicroBuddies

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Public Relations and Shareholder Information:
Joseph M. Vazquez III
Phone: (888) 245-3005
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN44953&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-gaming-inc-issues-correction-to-press-release-regarding-its-otcqb-up-listing-301334886.html

SOURCE Good Gaming, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN44953&Transmission_Id=202107151050PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN44953&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment