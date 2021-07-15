Alpine 4 Announces its New President for Vayu Aerospace Corporation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alpine 4 Announces its New President for Vayu Aerospace Corporation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings' (OTCQB: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that it has named TK Eppley as President of Vayu Aerospace Corporation.

TK began his career as a Navy Seal and served as one for 20 years. Since completing his time in the Navy, TK has held several executive roles with multiple companies in the information and technology industry. As Chief Product Officer and Chief of Staff at Silent Circle, a cyber-security software firm, TK led all aspects of corporate operations for over 130+ personnel located throughout North America and Mexico as well as Switzerland, Spain, England, and Asia. TK transitioned the organization from a customer focused start-up to an enterprise-ready full scope cyber security business model. Some of Silent Circle's clients included Lockheed Martin and the US Customs and Border Protection. In addition, TK held the role of Vice President of Sales while at KoolSpan, an innovative encryption solutions technology company, where he built and executed all sales and sales strategies in North America for Fortune 500 high tech companies and governments. More recently, TK was President and Chief Operations Officer for Supported Intelligence, a data analytics firm, where he successfully turned the organization into a burgeoning Artificial Intelligence (AI) company from an established Economic Analysis Firm. He founded an Executive Coaching & Leadership consultancy firm, advising large-scale organizations on strategies to accelerate business growth through cultivating an environment of transparent decision making and leadership by examples. Some of TK's client base have included Financial Institutions, Fortune 100 Enterprises and Academic Conferences. TK has also been a Keynote Speaker and Master Class facilitator.

Over the next few months, under TK's leadership, the company will expand the Ann Arbor MI facility's production capabilities to maximize deliveries of the G1 and US-1 platforms to various customers worldwide. In addition, TK, along with Kent Wilson, will continue to add key personnel to Vayu's team, strengthening the talent pool to establish a well-rounded, diverse group to take Vayu Aerospace to the next level.

TK Eppley, President of Vayu Aerospace Corporation, had this to say; "I'd like to thank Kent and the entire Alpine 4 team for the confidence they've shown in me by providing the amazing opportunity to build Vayu Aerospace into the global leader in unmanned aerial vehicles. Vayu Aerospace has a solid foundation of forward-leaning innovative engineering, exacting production, and most importantly, a dedicated team of professionals addressing tomorrow's needs today."

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4 and Vayu Aerospace Corporation, had this to say: "This is an amazing hire. TK brings years of corporate leadership to the Vayu team. Additionally, he has years of experience with key decision-makers in the US Department of Defense. We believe this combination will yield exceptional results as we expand products and services within the US Government. We are very excited to have TK join the Vayu and Alpine 4 team!

Source: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

Ian Kantrowitz: VP of IR

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

favicon.png?sn=LA44632&sd=2021-07-15 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alpine-4-announces-its-new-president-for-vayu-aerospace-corporation-301334746.html

SOURCE Alpine 4 Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA44632&Transmission_Id=202107151000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA44632&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment