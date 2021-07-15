Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Stellantis NV, Sells MongoDB Inc, Stellantis NV, Fastly Inc

- New Purchases: STLA, VDE, VBR, IXUS, NIO, LRCX, PPA, ISRG, USD, MS, WMB, ED, PTON, UBER, PCEF, IBB, FDIS, AOR, DOW, MRNA, VER, GNL, PSX, ALL, HCA, FTNT, MGM, TT, FISV, EXR, EQR, EMR, CP, FEN,
- Added Positions: NVDA, QQQ, AMZN, NAD, VOO, GNRC, INTC, FB, VUG, VZ, VYM, MSTR, NFLX, NXPI, BND, IEFA, TIP, CSCO, TGT, NNY, TSLA, IHI, MUB, QYLD, SHV, VFH, ABT, AMT, JPM, MDT, MU, ARKK, BSV, GLD, IWD, XLF, XLI, MMM, MO, STZ, COST, D, MCD, NKE, PCG, PENN, CRM, SBUX, UNH, NPV, MA, PM, GM, ZTS, ANET, CRWD, PLTR, FDL, FVD, FXD, FXL, FXR, IVW, IWM, QTEC, SMH, SOXX, SPIP, VCSH, VGT, VHT, VIG, XLK, XLY, ADBE, AVB, BK, BLK, KMX, DHR, ETN, GPN, IRM, LOW, MRK, UNP, RTX, WIA, GOOG, FWONK, LBRDA, RACE, CDAY, CLVT, AIA, DGRO, EMB, FLOT, FTSM, INDY, IVE, IWF, JNK, MBB, TFI, VCR, VNQ, VTI, XAR, XLRE, AMD, AEP, BP, CSGP, ENB, NEE, F, GS, ORCL, PKI, LIN, QCOM, USB, VSAT, BGCP, RVT, NQP, EDU, DAL, AVGO, KMI, APO, CDW, AAL, GDDY, AFIN, DVYE, EMQQ, FTEC, FXI, GDX, RDVY, VCIT, VEA, VGK, VIS, XLU,
- Reduced Positions: T, GSLC, XLE, DOCU, ITA, SPY, JPST, DE, MDLZ, PRU, SQ, SCHO, AMGN, BAC, XOM, MSFT, PFE, PG, UPS, MAXR, SHOP, AGG, FAS, HYG, MINT, RIOT, CAT, CLX, FDX, GIS, IBM, LUV, MAIN, TDOC, KHC, TTD, SPCE, ARKG, GDXJ, IJH, TQQQ, VOT, LNT, ADI, AN, BA, BMY, CVS, CM, COF, SCHW, LNG, CINF, KO, CL, CCI, DUK, EXC, GSK, GOOGL, HON, ITW, LMT, MRVL, PAYX, O, TJX, TXN, WMT, WM, LULU, LYB, ABBV, BABA, SWCH, ARKW, BOND, FPE, IJR, IJS, IPO, ITOT, PFF, QCLN, AMAT, ADP, CSX, CVX, CMCSA, CMI, GE, LHX, NSC, NVS, ORLY, TSM, TMO, VLO, AUPH, BUD, STAG, TWTR, W, OTLK, AGGY, DVY, EEM, FIVG, IWV, LQD, REGL, SPHD, SPLV,
- Sold Out: MDB, FCAM, FSLY, NMY, IVZ, EBS, IAU, TWLO, WY, ZS, DELL, PNC, GEM, CHW, HPQ, NYV, GGN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,327 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,878 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,720 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,074 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.16%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 11,147 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.28%
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $615.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $775.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 11,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 367.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 49,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.46%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $399.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.Reduced: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 43%. The sale prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $87.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 5,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.16%. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 8,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 25.55%. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 3,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 12,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 23.56%. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 9,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 21.34%. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 5,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.
