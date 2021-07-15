Logo
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Stellantis NV, Sells MongoDB Inc, Stellantis NV, Fastly Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, Stellantis NV, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, sells MongoDB Inc, Stellantis NV, Fastly Inc, Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 382 stocks with a total value of $417 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,327 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,878 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.58%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,720 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,074 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.16%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 11,147 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.28%
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $169.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.48 and $74.8, with an estimated average price of $72.54. The stock is now traded at around $72.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $43.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,212 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $615.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.28%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $775.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 11,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 367.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.14 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 49,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.46%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $399.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,291 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 23.02%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Target Corp by 26.41%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $252.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08.

Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.98 and $71.92, with an estimated average price of $57.04.

Sold Out: Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMY)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $14.16 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $14.28.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Reduced: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 43%. The sale prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $87.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 5,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 43.16%. The sale prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 8,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 25.55%. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 3,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 12,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 23.56%. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 9,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 21.34%. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. still held 5,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.



insider