City Holding Co Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells CSX Corp, Truist Financial Corp, U.S. Bancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charleston, WV, based Investment company City Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells CSX Corp, Truist Financial Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Gilead Sciences Inc, MetLife Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Holding Co. As of 2021Q2, City Holding Co owns 504 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CITY HOLDING CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/city+holding+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CITY HOLDING CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,175 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  2. City Holding Co (CHCO) - 293,601 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,853 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,801 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,892 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

City Holding Co initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $439.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $80.558700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.17 and $649.04, with an estimated average price of $607.52. The stock is now traded at around $666.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

City Holding Co initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 240.92%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 56,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 900.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 58,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 716.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.42, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.296200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 44,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA)

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 454.74%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 127.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

City Holding Co added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1915.28%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.686000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93.

Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.

Sold Out: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.

Sold Out: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of CITY HOLDING CO. Also check out:

1. CITY HOLDING CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CITY HOLDING CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CITY HOLDING CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CITY HOLDING CO keeps buying

