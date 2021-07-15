City Holding Co Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells CSX Corp, Truist Financial Corp, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: AMD, COF, SOXX, LYV, BIO, TLT, DVA, SPAB, AGZ, GOVT, IYW, MINT, PSK, RPV, RSP, AEPPL, SPIB, USIG, USMV, VT, KNBE, TTCF, NEEPQ, SQ, NRZ, ORMP, BEP, JAZZ, FFC, WAB, BB, LHCG, DISCA, GOLD, AVY,

AMD, COF, SOXX, LYV, BIO, TLT, DVA, SPAB, AGZ, GOVT, IYW, MINT, PSK, RPV, RSP, AEPPL, SPIB, USIG, USMV, VT, KNBE, TTCF, NEEPQ, SQ, NRZ, ORMP, BEP, JAZZ, FFC, WAB, BB, LHCG, DISCA, GOLD, AVY, Added Positions: TIP, SHYG, ISTB, AMZN, AIA, EMB, FPE, TGT, BND, MS, VOT, PFF, LQD, NVDA, PYPL, IWF, VO, UNH, HD, TMO, TWTR, VBK, CAT, BA, MSCI, ABBV, XLY, ARKK, XLI, EEM, VOE, IJH, SKYY, JPM, IPG, CMI, HON, CDW, TAN, DE, BRK.B, CRSP, BABA, VBR, WMT, LLY, PG, IJR, QCOM, HACK, INTU, DVY, QCLN, IWD, QQQ, NWSA, CVX, NFLX, DIS, TROW, SO, DHR, XLE, ALB, XLK, ACN, NEE, SHW, SPGI, T, CSIQ, CTVA, DKNG, FSLR, IGSB, IDXX, TSLA, XYL, BIIB, KMB, BLL, MO, ET, PFG, PRU, SJNK, HYG, MJ, ENB, EPP, IVW, IVV, GE, GLD, IJK, FDX,

CHCO, CSX, TFC, BMY, CVS, CME, GIS, MSFT, USB, INTC, MRK, D, BAC, MCHP, RTX, FB, AFL, GILD, IWM, SPY, EXC, XOM, MET, OTIS, ADP, BP, BK, BAX, CPB, CSCO, CAG, EMR, FE, FISV, K, MCD, PEP, TJX, VOD, WM, YUM, RDS.B, DG, DOW, CARR, IWR, ADM, CL, COP, LHX, MDLZ, MDU, MDT, NSC, ORCL, PFE, PNW, RSG, SYY, TXN, AVGO, HCA, AGG, FTCS, IWN, JNK, KRE, RWR, RWX, VNQ, VV, XLP, ADBE, AEP, AXP, NLY, BDX, CNC, LUMN, ED, DD, F, GPC, GSK, HBAN, LB, MRO, MKL, NVS, SBUX, SLF, UL, EVRG, ETY, TMUS, CHTR, MPC, IR, ALC, AMJ, HYLS, IJT, IXP, SCHG, SDY, SPYD, VIG, VTV, VYM, XLV, Sold Out: PXD, FTSM, KDP, VTNR, DHI, PVH, MTZ, ZTS, FWONA, FWONK, DNOW, SAIC, GWPH, MIE, POST, PNR, WDC, LBRDA, LBRDK, CC, KHC, BATRA, BATRK, LSXMA, LSXMK, NVT, CAPA, FIXD, FTSL, FXL, PCAR, FLEX, GBX, HAL, WELL, JCI, MTW, MAS, NBR, NOV, NVAX, OGE, SLCA, PPL, WRK, ROST, SLB, SMG, TRN, UAL, NS, VAR,

Charleston, WV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares Asia 50 ETF, sells CSX Corp, Truist Financial Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Gilead Sciences Inc, MetLife Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Holding Co. As of 2021Q2, City Holding Co owns 504 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,175 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05% City Holding Co (CHCO) - 293,601 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,853 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,801 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,892 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%

City Holding Co initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $87.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $439.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $92.6, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $80.558700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.17 and $649.04, with an estimated average price of $607.52. The stock is now traded at around $666.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 240.92%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $128.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 56,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 900.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 58,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 716.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.11 and $51.42, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $51.296200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 44,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 454.74%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $94.25, with an estimated average price of $91.23. The stock is now traded at around $89.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 127.47%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1915.28%. The purchase prices were between $20.09 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $20.686000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $59.95, with an estimated average price of $59.93.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in MasTec Inc. The sale prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $37.05, with an estimated average price of $35.66.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77.