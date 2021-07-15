Logo
Am Investment Strategies Llc Buys Danimer Scientific Inc, Netflix Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells HealthStream Inc, BP PLC, Northern Star Acquisition Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Am Investment Strategies Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Danimer Scientific Inc, Netflix Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Amgen Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells HealthStream Inc, BP PLC, Northern Star Acquisition Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Am Investment Strategies Llc. As of 2021Q2, Am Investment Strategies Llc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/am+investment+strategies+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC
  1. Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,218,173 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,877 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,815 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 132,887 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  5. Halliburton Co (HAL) - 734,750 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 76,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $159.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $125.491400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $559.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 581.60%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $542.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 137.81%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $408.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 124.46%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 55.69%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: Northern Star Acquisition Corp (STIC)

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC. Also check out:

1. AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AM INVESTMENT STRATEGIES LLC keeps buying
