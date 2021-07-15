Am Investment Strategies Llc Buys Danimer Scientific Inc, Netflix Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells HealthStream Inc, BP PLC, Northern Star Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: DNMR, MTCH, MDT, NOW, CRWD, FNCL, LLNW,

Added Positions: NFLX, COST, MSFT, AMGN, DOCU, QCOM, BABA, BA, GOOG, MRK, ATER, ACAD, EPD, JD, CSCO, CVX, XPEV, GOOGL, XOM, CCL,

Reduced Positions: HSTM, TPL, MHK, TSLA, CZR, JPM, FHN, STT, GPN, JNJ, CRM, D, UPS, DIS, T, RDS.A, DHR,

Sold Out: BP, STIC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Danimer Scientific Inc, Netflix Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Amgen Inc, DocuSign Inc, sells HealthStream Inc, BP PLC, Northern Star Acquisition Corp, Texas Pacific Land Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Am Investment Strategies Llc. As of 2021Q2, Am Investment Strategies Llc owns 102 stocks with a total value of $388 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) - 1,218,173 shares, 13.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,877 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,815 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 132,887 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Halliburton Co (HAL) - 734,750 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $38.33, with an estimated average price of $25.26. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 76,265 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $159.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $125.491400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $559.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 436 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37. The stock is now traded at around $250.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 908 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.74 and $54.48, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 581.60%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $542.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 137.81%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $408.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 57.42%. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,034 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 124.46%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $272.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $142.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc added to a holding in Boeing Co by 55.69%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $226.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $24.26 and $28.38, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Am Investment Strategies Llc sold out a holding in Northern Star Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.72.