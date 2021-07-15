Global Retirement Partners, LLC Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap E

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, ASML Holding NV, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, sells Salesforce.com Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Chubb, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Retirement Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Global Retirement Partners, LLC owns 1745 stocks with a total value of $940 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 520,786 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 84,706 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,663 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 436,737 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,049 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $33.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 78,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.157900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $51.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.505900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 20779.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 56,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 352.13%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.763000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 78,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 3763.92%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $708.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 303.17%. The purchase prices were between $63.61 and $257.88, with an estimated average price of $97.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 511.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $307.04, with an estimated average price of $92.64. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 39,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 404.33%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8.

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84.