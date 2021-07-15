Logo
Global Retirement Partners, LLC Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap E

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Global Retirement Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, ASML Holding NV, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF, sells Salesforce.com Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Chubb, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Retirement Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Global Retirement Partners, LLC owns 1745 stocks with a total value of $940 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Retirement Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+retirement+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Retirement Partners, LLC
  1. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 520,786 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 84,706 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,663 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 436,737 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,049 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar (DFEB)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $33.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 78,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.157900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $51.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.505900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 20779.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 56,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 352.13%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.763000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 78,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 3763.92%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $708.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 303.17%. The purchase prices were between $63.61 and $257.88, with an estimated average price of $97.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 511.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $307.04, with an estimated average price of $92.64. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 39,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 404.33%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.

Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75.

Sold Out: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8.

Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84.



