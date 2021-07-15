Global Retirement Partners, LLC Buys Darling Ingredients Inc, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap E

- New Purchases: DFEB, XSOE, VNLA, FDM, RBLX, IDEV, SMMU, BMEZ, IWY, IYLD, OIH, RPG, NUAN, ICSH, PWZ, SPHB, FND, EEMS, EWX, FALN, FXN, GMF, HUSV, IXG, LQDH, QEFA, RPV, SPHQ, VTHR, XES, ARE, LNT, ACH, HES, ACC, ARW, AHT, AVB, BBD, ITUB, BNS, BBY, CBRE, CMS, COG, CPT, ASXC, LFC, SNP, CHT, TPR, ABEV, CMTL, CPRT, ANIX, BAP, XRAY, DVA, DISCA, DOV, DRE, EXR, FRT, ORAN, FMS, GPS, HIG, HST, INCY, IPG, ITRN, JHX, KLAC, GOGL, KB, LB, LPX, MITK, TAP, NOV, SAVA, PAAS, PBCT, PKI, PTR, RHI, RGLD, SJR, SHI, RGR, TECH, TU, TZOO, WEN, TRMB, UDR, UNM, WLTW, XOMA, SMFG, TX, TDF, PTY, WU, LDOS, FRST, UEC, FNV, BTG, FERG, AG, MDXG, DISCK, STLA, ALIM, GMAB, VTGN, PSLV, FRC, FANG, CSTM, CDW, RMAX, DNOW, KMPH, MBRX, HONE, TPIC, CADE, SGH, FUV, HUT, YETI, TW, WORK, CHPT, CHPT, SONN, EBON, RXT, U, NEEPQ, EBC, FCAC, AI, LAZR, VVOS, OPEN, WOOF, CLOV, SHLS, ZIM, ONTF, BMBL, JOAN, CPNG, TDUP, PSFE, KCAC, KCAC, GTX, AOR, CARZ, ECH, ELD, ESGV, ESML, EUSA, EWI, EWP, FUTY, HYLB, IGLB, INTF, MDYV, PEJ, PRF, QYLD, SDG,
- Added Positions: DAR, SCHZ, ASML, JKG, JKK, MOAT, SPY, SPDW, SCHV, VTV, SCHG, VB, IEFA, SCHM, ESGE, ITE, MNA, ARKK, SPTM, XLF, SPEM, VEA, NOW, FSK, JKD, SCHD, SLY, SRLN, XLRE, AAPL, BOND, JKH, SPIB, UPS, IVE, IVV, IWM, PGX, SLYV, SPMD, SPTS, AMZN, EIX, MSFT, OKE, TSM, DIS, WTBA, GOOG, BSV, IEMG, PHB, RSP, SPSB, SPYV, VBR, VGT, VUG, VWO, XLB, XLC, ADBE, AMD, CAT, EQIX, LEG, QCOM, WEC, IEI, JKE, NOBL, SPLG, VYM, BRK.B, CTAS, XOM, NEE, FAST, GE, GSK, GOOGL, ITW, ISRG, JPM, NYCB, NSC, SBNY, TMO, UL, WMT, LULU, TSLA, FB, ZTS, PYPL, BYND, AGG, BSCM, EFAV, FNX, FXZ, GUNR, IEF, IJR, IUSB, IWN, IWO, JKF, ONEQ, PFF, SCHA, SCZ, SPAB, STIP, VIG, VNQ, VO, XLI, XLU, MO, AMGN, TFC, BAC, BLK, BTI, CSX, CERN, CLF, VALE, COST, DE, EMN, EW, FDX, FCX, KMB, LOW, MCK, NFLX, NKE, PSA, PWR, RCL, SRE, SWKS, SO, STT, TREX, USB, RTX, UNH, VFC, WPC, WHR, WLL, BFZ, MA, APPS, V, STWD, AVGO, GNRC, LYB, SPLK, PDI, PANW, HLT, Z, DMTK, TMDX, PTON, RKT, ABNB, AOK, CWI, DBC, DHS, EFV, ESGU, FDL, FGD, GOVT, HACK, HYMB, IAGG, ICLN, IJJ, ITOT, IVW, IWD, MSOS, PEY, PTLC, RDVY, RODM, SCHF, SCHH, SDY, SPHD, SPYG, TLT, VSS, VTWO, MMM, ABT, ATVI, AAP, ASX, AFL, A, APD, ALK, ALB, ALXN, ALGN, ALNY, AMED, AEP, AMP, ABC, APH, IVZ, NLY, ANSS, ADM, AZO, ADSK, AVY, BCE, BHP, BLL, BK, GOLD, BAX, BDX, BIO, BIIB, BWA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, VIAC, CF, CRH, CSGS, CAJ, COF, BXMT, KMX, CNP, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CHKP, CHD, CIEN, CINF, CGNX, CTSH, CMA, CMP, COP, CNX, STZ, CR, CREE, DHI, DHR, DRI, DEO, D, DD, DUK, DISH, EA, ENB, ENS, ETR, EFX, EQR, EXAS, EXPE, FICO, FITB, FE, FISV, FLEX, GME, GD, GIS, GILD, HRB, HDB, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, HL, HSY, HXL, HOLX, HMC, HBAN, OTRK, IBM, ING, IDXX, ILMN, INTC, IFF, INTU, IONS, JBLU, JNPR, K, KR, LH, LAMR, LYG, LMT, MMP, MGA, MAN, MFC, MRO, MKTX, MAR, MRTN, MLM, MAS, MMS, MCHP, MOH, MPWR, MCO, MS, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NGG, NTAP, ES, NVS, INSG, NVO, ON, ODFL, OLN, OMC, OTEX, OSK, PPL, PTC, PH, PENN, PEP, PFE, PHG, PNW, AVNT, PKX, BKNG, PG, PGR, PUK, PRU, PEG, RDWR, RELX, RF, RGEN, RSG, RMD, RIO, RBA, WRK, ROK, RDS.A, R, SAP, SBAC, POOL, SIVB, SNY, SGEN, SMTC, SHW, SPG, SKYW, SONY, SCCO, LUV, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STE, SNX, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TTWO, TFX, TEF, TTEK, TM, TSCO, TRP, TYL, UBSI, URI, OLED, URBN, MTN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, GWW, WAB, WBA, WCN, WM, WFC, WSBC, WST, WBK, WY, WMB, XEL, XLNX, AUY, YUM, CMG, TOWN, RDS.B, SHG, IAF, HQH, RVT, HQL, HIX, PHK, JDD, FCT, POR, BBL, QRTEA, HBI, EDU, ICFI, PRIM, AOD, EOD, TMUS, PODD, BGS, DFS, MASI, MELI, TDC, TGH, ULTA, MSCI, LRN, FTI, TAK, KL, SLRC, FTNT, DG, CHTR, RCM, FSD, BAH, LPLA, FLT, VC, HII, APO, RLJ, MOS, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, PSX, SRC, WDAY, RH, GHY, NCLH, TSC, FPF, NWSA, SFM, XLRN, RNG, CRTO, BURL, VEEV, TWTR, AMC, AAL, VERB, TWOU, FIVN, QTNT, ZEN, BABA, LNTH, CTLT, CFG, CZR, KEYS, SYNH, BST, NVTA, SHOP, BLD, TRU, LITE, PLNT, SQ, FTV, NTNX, COUP, AA, INSW, HWM, SNAP, IR, BKR, MBIO, ROKU, SWCH, SE, HFRO, SPOT, EAF, LASR, TBIO, TLRY, TLRY, SONO, VRT, NIO, GH, ESTC, PLAN, MRNA, CVET, FOXA, LYFT, DOW, PINS, ZM, MNRL, UBER, AVTR, CTVA, CLVT, AMCR, IAA, INMD, NET, OPRT, BRP, DKNG, BSY, ADV, TLMD, LCY, MILE, ACIM, AOA, BOTZ, CIBR, IGIB, IGSB, DGRO, DJP, DLN, EEMV, EES, EFG, EMLC, EUFN, EWT, EWU, EWW, FBT, FNDE, FPE, FXO, GSIE, GWX, IJS, IQLT, IUSV, IWB, IYE, IYK, JNK, JPST, KBE, LIT, MDYG, MGK, MGV, MJ, MUB, NYF, PCY, PDBC, PSP, REZ, SCHX, SHYG, SJNK, SLYG, SPYD, VCLT, VDE, VGSH, VMBS, VNQI, VOT, VTEB, VTIP, VXF, XLE, XOP, XT,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, BND, DVY, FVD, VCIT, GSLC, VTI, CB, RA, FTCS, EWJ, USHY, VCSH, AAXJ, SLV, TEL, FIXD, XLV, BP, WELL, TGT, VTR, LMBS, LQD, PLD, ADP, CVX, CMCSA, ETN, MGM, MCD, MDT, TXN, JD, CRWD, CBND, FLOT, FTSM, HDV, HYG, IJH, IUSG, T, ACN, ARCC, BA, CME, CSCO, C, CLX, ED, CCI, LLY, GRMN, GT, JCI, MDLZ, SPGI, MRK, MET, ORCL, PNC, PPG, PTEN, VZ, TRGP, PFPT, MPLX, REYN, QS, ACWI, ARKG, BIL, BNDX, CQQQ, EMB, GBIL, GLD, IWF, IXN, IYW, QCLN, SCHB, SHY, SMH, TOTL, VBK, VPU, XLP, XLY, ABB, AES, AGCO, AEIS, AKAM, ALL, AMRN, AXP, AMT, AME, ADI, AMAT, AZPN, AZN, OZK, BHC, BRKS, BRKR, CEVA, GIB, CM, CNI, CCL, CNC, KO, CL, CBSH, CMC, COO, GLW, CS, CW, DXCM, DLR, DLB, EOG, EMR, EPD, ERIC, EL, EXPD, EXPO, FMC, FDS, F, BEN, FCEL, GPC, GGB, EVRI, GPN, GS, GTN, HAL, EHC, HON, HUM, INFO, INFY, TT, IP, JBL, KSU, KEY, KFY, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LII, JEF, LYV, LOGI, MTB, MXIM, MHK, NVDA, NWL, NDSN, JWN, NTRS, NOC, NUE, OXY, OMCL, PCG, PAYX, PXD, LIN, RRC, RUSHA, SEIC, SIMO, SNA, SYK, NLOK, TROW, SKT, TOL, TD, UAL, UNP, VLO, WPP, WAFD, EVRG, WIT, ZBRA, HEI.A, NEO, ET, PRG, AVK, CVLT, OC, BR, DAL, AWK, MAXR, VRSK, QNST, FIBK, VUZI, MPC, ACHC, CPRI, VSTM, GMED, BLMN, PNR, ARDC, ABBV, ALLE, ITCI, ANET, CCS, HQY, SYF, W, NNDM, TDOC, KHC, RPD, SITE, TWLO, YUMC, LW, IIPR, AYX, KRYS, SPCE, EOLS, BWB, DOCU, BNGO, FTDR, ELAN, STNE, UTZ, TIGR, JMIA, CHWY, HCAT, ONEM, CARR, OTIS, SNOW, PLTR, MP, GOEV, AGZ, AMLP, ANGL, ARKW, BKLN, BLOK, BLV, CHIQ, DON, DSI, EPOL, EWG, EWQ, EWY, EZA, FDN, FIVG, FIW, FM, FREL, FTEC, GDX, GII, GLDM, IAI, IAT, ICVT, IDV, IGE, IGF, IHF, IHI, IJK, IJT, INDA, IWC, IWP, IWR, IXC, IXUS, JETS, KRE, MTUM, NEAR, PKW, PTH, PULS, PWV, QABA, QAI, RJA, ROBO, SCHE, SPSM, SPTL, SRVR, SUSA, TAN, THD, UCO, USMV, VCR, VDC, VEU, VFH, VGIT, VHT, VLUE, VPL, VV, VXUS, WOOD, XAR, XBI, XLK, XME, XMLV,
- Sold Out: FSKR, IAU, ACI, TTEC, ESGD, ASHR, MOLA, PRSP, TRTN, AHCO, CTOS, RDFN, OKTA, AZRE, PPD, 2TX, MGP, 1GDA, CHEK, BLBD, QTS, NMCI, ALEC, CLVS, VERX, DFHT, STPK, FSR, VSPR, SKLZ, ACIC, 7H80, EWH, FINX, TDTT, HUBB, PII, OGEN, NMR, NJR, NKTR, MSM, MGPI, LAKE, LPL, QGEN, GGG, GIL, DCI, CFR, COHR, CASY, BRO, AX, WLK, PTVCB, GDOT, THTX, FCAM, LLNW, WNS, NAD, UAVS, ALSN, WW, VRSN, TSEM, THO, SLGN, STX, SPNS, DGX,
For the details of Global Retirement Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+retirement+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Global Retirement Partners, LLC
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 520,786 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 84,706 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,663 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 436,737 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,049 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Februar. The purchase prices were between $33.19 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $33.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 78,432 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.14 and $50.26, with an estimated average price of $50.2. The stock is now traded at around $50.157900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.97 and $63.05, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The purchase prices were between $51.24 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $51.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.505900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 20779.63%. The purchase prices were between $62.29 and $76.11, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 56,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 352.13%. The purchase prices were between $53.56 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.763000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 78,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 3763.92%. The purchase prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82. The stock is now traded at around $708.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 303.17%. The purchase prices were between $63.61 and $257.88, with an estimated average price of $97.16. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 34,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 511.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $307.04, with an estimated average price of $92.64. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 39,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 404.33%. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $75.04, with an estimated average price of $72.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 28,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $34.53.Sold Out: Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $21.04, with an estimated average price of $19.38.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75.Sold Out: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.1 and $111.04, with an estimated average price of $103.8.Sold Out: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)
Global Retirement Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $37.8 and $42.19, with an estimated average price of $39.84.
