Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc Buys , SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys , SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $967 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+group+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 863,681 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97%
  2. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 372,799 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
  3. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 707,477 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.2%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 410,751 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.1%
  5. (ITE) - 2,579,961 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.99%
Added: (ITE)

Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 2,579,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $36.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 897,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 32.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 545,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 91,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.264100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

