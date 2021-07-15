Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc Buys , SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

- Added Positions: ITE, SPIB, IGSB, VBK, SCHO, IEMG, IEFA, SPSB, BXMT,
- Reduced Positions: IWN, VOE, VTV, VUG, VOT, VBR, IWS, IWP, IWD, IWO,
For the details of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+group+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 863,681 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 372,799 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 707,477 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.2%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 410,751 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.1%
- (ITE) - 2,579,961 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.99%
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in by 44.99%. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 2,579,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $36.73, with an estimated average price of $36.5. The stock is now traded at around $36.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 897,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 32.24%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 545,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.57%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.220100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 91,138 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.60%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.264100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment