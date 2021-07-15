Logo
Virtue Capital Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel H

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Virtue Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Zebra Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtue Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Virtue Capital Management, LLC owns 288 stocks with a total value of $495 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtue Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtue+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Virtue Capital Management, LLC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 316,354 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.98%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 207,488 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.24%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,626 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.37%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,761 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,721 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 88,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $269.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $168.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 316,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.740700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 207,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 75.68%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $360.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 349.30%. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 46.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.609000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 509,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.

Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62.

Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of Virtue Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Virtue Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Virtue Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Virtue Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Virtue Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
