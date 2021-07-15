Virtue Capital Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel H

- New Purchases: FXR, FALN, VOOG, VOOV, AYI, SPYG, AWI, VCIT, SCHP, SANM, VCSH, NUE, GT, ORI, COKE, OSK, CHWY, TIP, PINS, IJS, VXUS, MELI, UGI, VWO, EEMS, RBLX, 4LRA, NI, ETN, FTCS, IVV, GNRC, SJI,
- Added Positions: RSP, AGG, QQQ, HYS, TLT, FXN, FXO, NVDA, FXZ, VO, DXCM, IYC, QLD, SMH, SOXX, IYF, IYH, SCHB, IYJ, AMZN, IBB, VBR, MSFT, NOW, PG, BABA, IYK, LQD, SPTM, VPU, AWK, ADBE, HPQ, MA, FB, CHGG, PFF, WTRG, BLK, CDNS, CAT, MSCI, ALC, SH, SHY, VB, ADSK, EW, MNST, CRM, VRSK, ETSY, IEF, SPDW, VEU, AFL, AWR, AMT, BIO, CWT, C, EL, LHX, MTCH, IDXX, ISRG, KEY, LOW, MRVL, QCOM, ROP, SJW, TRI, TSCO, GWW, NXPI, APTV, VEEV, GOOG, SHOP, FTV, SE, EMB, ASML, AAP, ABC, BAC, BF.B, KMX, FIS, CTAS, CSCO, COST, EMN, EA, EQIX, FNF, FITB, INFO, IEX, INTC, MET, MPWR, NSRGY, NKE, SYK, TSN, UPS, RTX, VRSN, ANTM, LULU, SPLK, PANW, WDAY, PYPL, DT, HYLB, SPY, AKAM, MO, BMRN, ECL, HBAN, IP, SPGI, PNC, TSM, TGT, BUD, AVGO, GNUS, TSLA, LYB, ABBV, IQV, DOW, UBER,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, ANGL, SJNK, SQ, NFLX, TEAM, VTIP, SHV, CMCSA, TXN, JNK, XLU, DHR, ADI, SCHE, HYG, DVY, ZTS, SCHH, VZ, CVX, DBO, XLP, PFE, DBI, PRU, AAPL, WST, T, MRK, WPC, IGV, SO, VOX, HD, GILD, TCBI, UNH, USB, TRMB, DELL, PM, KMI, PSX, GWB, VNQ, TWLO, LTHM, AES, DE, LB, MANH, AX, BRK.B, ATI, SIVB, KO, ENB, EMR, AMCR, TMO, VCEL, BKLN, CCI, APD, BMY, SCHF, AXP, AJG, USHY, AMGN, NTNX, WMT, PEG, WFC, PEP, VMW, SHW, MDT, URI, SIX, SBUX, LMT, MDLZ, JPM, VTI, THC, PLD, TOTL, ULTA, CVS, CE, COP, LYG, XOM,
- Sold Out: FXL, ZBRA, ATVI, IPGP, CMG, SHAK, CORT, IJR, IJH, CWB, BLL, VV, IAC, CTVA, MDY, ETR, SPYV, TOKIF, SENS, CTRM, SHMP, LMRMF,
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 316,354 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.98%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 207,488 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.24%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,626 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,761 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,721 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34%
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $56.57 and $61, with an estimated average price of $58.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 88,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 72,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $234.64 and $262.72, with an estimated average price of $249.22. The stock is now traded at around $269.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $136.09 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.92. The stock is now traded at around $143.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 10,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Acuity Brands Inc (AYI)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $165 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $181.36. The stock is now traded at around $168.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $63.06, with an estimated average price of $59.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,001 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $150.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 316,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $115.740700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 207,488 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 75.68%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $360.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 14,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 349.30%. The purchase prices were between $98.13 and $100.02, with an estimated average price of $98.93. The stock is now traded at around $99.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 26,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.76%. The purchase prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $147.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 60,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 46.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.609000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 509,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $109.97 and $125.18, with an estimated average price of $118.77.Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75.Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $187.5 and $238.71, with an estimated average price of $210.62.Sold Out: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Virtue Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01.
